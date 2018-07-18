Doing business with family

Perhaps from the time of dawn of civilisation there has been ongoing struggle within and amongst human beings — between ‘I’ and ‘you’, ‘mine’ and ‘not mine’, between ‘us’ (another form of I) and ‘they’. Common sense and proponents of synergy say 1+1 will be more than two. Marriage, family, partnerships, mergers of companies, formation of alliances and common markets/trading blocks are all based on the principle of synergy. On the other hand, proponents of individualism, demergers, breakings of partnerships and common markets (Brexit), and increasing incidence of divorces, suggest that the principle of synergy doesn’t work in all cases and situations and that there can be instances where separation is better than being together.

The proponents of family business governance believe that lot of financial and economic value as well as happiness can be unleashed in family owned enterprises when they work together. Also, family business governance would at least prevent destruction of value, if not unleashing of value in case family members decide to part ways amicably. We know there are instances, where demerger unlocks value

Thanks to increasing interest in the subject and pioneering efforts of academic institutions like Indian School of Business Hyderabad and industry organisations like Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the awareness of family governance in India has increased substantially. Many family businesses have become aware of the fact that overwhelming majority of family businesses do not remain together beyond three generations. Also, either through direct experience or/and otherwise, they have known about multiple cases, where splits have resulted in loss of synergy, destruction of value, reputation/brand and relationships. More importantly they have realised the benefits of going through the process of creation of their family constitutions.

What is family business governance: Like most of the concepts, there is not one universally accepted definition of family business governance. However, there is broad agreement that it means establishing governance both in family and business.

Over the last 10 years, reputed industrial houses like Godrej, GMR, Dalmia Bharat Group, Bharatrams (SRF), Shrirams (DCM Shriram), Dainik Bhaskar, have created their family constitutions. They have also liberally and extensively shared their experience and become proponents of the idea. All of them took support of non-family business experts in facilitating development of their family constitutions. While these are large and known business houses, there are many small and medium sized family businesses (turnover of Rs 100 to 1,500 crore like Sudarshan Chemicals, Paragon, Synthite Industries, Kanohar Electricals, Creative Travel etc.) who have also created their family constitutions with the help of family business experts.

In my experience of working with multiple business families, I have observed that professionalising the business is a very important driver for creating family business governance/family constitution. Professionalising the business requires a different mind-set that is more conducive to effectiveness in dealing with business challenges, more objectivity and meritocracy.

Let’s now discuss some of the questions/challenges that families face while starting the family business governance journey:

1. When is the right time to start? What is the size of the business, for whom family governance is necessary? These are the frequent questions which strike people first. At a higher level, I believe there is no wrong time to do the right thing. Also, it is easy to address a problem or conflict in the beginning. Non-redressal of problems in time, increases their intensity and complexity and more efforts, time and costs would be incurred, if problem is not addressed at the right time. Finally, there are examples where large businesses and large families have managed to survive and grow over multiple generations, without formal Family Governance Processes and there are examples where family businesses with turnover of Rs 30-40 crore and with 3-4 family members have also gone through the process.

2. Can the family embark on the creation of family governance/constitution by itself or need experts? Few families have developed their constitutions by themselves. However, the percentage of families going for external help is more. Also, from outer perspective, seeking external help might be an effective idea. For example, everyone can build his house, without taking help of architects, yet most of the people find value in taking their services. Building a house – a physical structure is perhaps easier than creating one’s Constitution – the framework of governance which would facilitate perpetuation and growth of family and business over decades and multiple generations

3. How do I deal with the resistance of others in my family? This could be addressed by sending family members to an educational course or by attending a conference on family business. Yet another option could be an exclusive educational session on the subject by a family business consultant.

4. What is the time frame needed to write the constitution? If one is focused, determined, disciplined the entire exercise from start to signing of constitution can be completed in 4-6 months. Involving external expert, can also help in completion of the exercise within the targeted time

5. Will agreeing to rules on paper ensure mind set and behaviour change of family members? This is an extremely important question and there is no easy or quick answer/solution to it.

Mindset and behaviour change entirely lies within the realm of an individual. In Bhagvata Geeta, Lord Krishna after explaining the entire philosophy and rationale of existence and the three paths of Action, Knowledge and Devotion, tells Arjun that I have told you the Truth and now you may decide what you want to do. Changing mind sets and behaviour is indeed difficult and requires effort and persistence over at least six to eight months.

(The writer is founder, Business and Family Consultants (BAF)