DISEQUILIBRIUM: Kashmir: Policy of passivity

There are times and moments that define you for the rest of your life. More so in the case of politics where every decision that you take influences lives of people on the ground. Just when one thought that the National Security Adviser Ajit K Doval doctrine to reclaim Kashmir Valley was working effectively, comes the news that an interlocutor has been appointed by the Centre to start a sustained dialogue with all the stakeholders in Kashmir. Dineshwar Sharma, former DIB (Director Intelligence Bureau) was quoted as saying, “Peace must be restored in Kashmir and for that I will talk to all people in an effort to bring about a solution...We have been holding informal parleys with the separatists and have urged them to be part of the dialogue process.” A hint of the coming move came during PM Modi’s I-Day speech when he said, “Na goli seh, na gali seh, baat banegi gale lag ke.”

For long I have been railing about the BJP’s destructive Kashmir strategy. After all you have gone to bed through a coalition with a soft separatist espousing chief minister in PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti, whose core agenda has always been to mainstream militants and Hurriyat into the political narrative of the state. She has always believed that in any confabulations on Kashmir, the Hurriyat and even Pakistan needs to be part of the dialogue process. Moreover, the BJP-PDP alliance brings the extreme right of Indian polity with the radical right of Kashmir politics, a marriage made in hell, which has helped enlarge the divide between Hindu Jammu and Muslim Kashmir Valley. For integration, the abrogation of Article 370 or at least the immediate scrapping of Article 35A, which allows permanent residency (and special rights and privileges to those permanent residents) is a necessity as it will allow mobility of people from other parts of India to the Valley.

Now enlightenment has dawned on the government in Delhi that a political dialogue is the only way forward, but it comes after alienating the people of the Valley. Polemics aside, after taking a strident position on separatists for long and this includes home minister Rajnath Singh saying that there was no way the govt would talk to separatists who rake up the issue of accession or Azadi in Kashmir. Monday was a huge rollback for this sarkar, for it virtually made a U-turn on its Kashmir policy, which was predicated on jackboots returning to the Valley. The Doval doctrine was four pronged — using the Army to nail the local terrorists and cross-border insurgents with all the firepower at the Army’s disposal, discrediting the Hurriyat hawks by using investigating agencies and mainstream media to thrown into stark relief their money laundering and anti-national activities, floating the trial balloon of scrapping the permanent residency clause Article 35A within Article 370 special status in the Constitution, which created consternation across the Valley political spectrum and finally keeping the elected state govt, led by soft separatism practicing Mufti, by weaning her away from her centrifugal agenda. This strategy was paying in spades for the ‘kills’ went up substantially and south Kashmir, which was on the verge of being announced as liberated, has been reclaimed. The hurt and anger of the people though hasn’t been assuaged.

Burhan Wani’s killing became an inflection point in the Valley and it even brought the unholy trinity of Hurriyat — Syde Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Farooq and the murderer Yasin Malik on to the same platform — as they consolidated their interests over their anti -India narrative. However, on Tuesday, the move after cleaning up the Valley has expectedly found no takers. Hurriyat leader Moulvi Abbas Ansari said that there can be no talks until Pakistan is made a part of the dialogue process. Choosing Pakistan over peace, Ansari, who is considered to be one of the moderate voices of the separatist group, said they want a tripartite arrangement where Pakistan is included. “Till the time all three parties sit together, the issue cannot be resolved,” he said, referring to the governments of India and Pakistan, and Kashmiris. In the past too, when P Chidambaram was home minister and later Sushil Kumar Shinde held the same position, the hateful Geelani and company rejected outright all possibility of any dialogue. The game of hunter and prey was playing out well this season, with the Army making deep inroads into south Kashmir, virtually eliminating all local terrorists, though at a heavy cost. The larger plan of disreputing the Hurriyat hawks was also gaining traction in the Valley for it showed how they were busy amassing wealth in the name of azadi.

Therefore, this switch in plans is confusing and could well have something to do with secretary of state Rex Tillerson’s first visit to India. The Trump administration has been most voluble over using India as a pivot in its war on terror, in the main its operations in Afghanistan. Tillerson has been attacking the Pakistan leadership on supporting and financing the Mujahideen and using proxies in both Afghanistan and India. Perhaps, the Trump administration wants to actively assist India in anti-terror operations as part of a larger strategic military partnership and for that it wants India to kick start a political process in Kashmir. After all Kashmir cannot be solved militarily. The people of the Valley as long as they understand that India has constitutional, moral and legal validity over the state and that they are unequivocally and indisputably a part of the sovereign India can argue for partial autonomy — the scope and size of which can only be determined by the Centre. Ruling Kashmir is a difficult task, with the virus of Wahabi Salafisim spreading rapidly through the cold pipes of the internet, the radicalisation of the youth who even started describing India as Hindia (Hindu India) has to be checked. Kashmiris have to be made to understand that their lives will be better if they remain with India, the constant indoctrination through the theology of political Islam which has replaced religious Islam is a dangerous trend.

Time has been wasted in attempting a dialogue, for it was the winter months of last year, which should have been used effectively to cauterise the rabid prosleytisation and ethno-centrisim that has turned the Valley into a place full of vengeful people. Recriminations run deep among Kashmiris for they feel isolated, which helps burnish the anti-India narrative. An identity or existential crisis is at the very kernel of this problem, for as Muslims, they seek a kindred alignment with Islamic theism-based Pakistan, but know very well that India will not leave Kashmir. This paradox they reckon has held them prisoner, Islam and its fundamentalist dogmas bring them solace as Pakistan pushes its religious agenda from across the border. For 70 years India has tried to run Kashmir out of Delhi, a tired and jaded ploy using IB and RAW, empowering the state government is vital at this juncture. Mere subsidy will not buy us allegiance, only the idea, ideal and idiom of India will. Fanaticism and jihad cannot work in a democracy, Dineshwar Sharma has to bring all his negotiating skills to bear as he attempts to work out a solution within the four walls of the Constitution. Equally, Mufti has to be managed better for her administration skill sets have proved woeful as she leaves a vacuum in the Valley. The BJP has to take leadership in the state, where it has followed an unfortunate policy of wilful drift and disturbed thinking. It cannot be a captive to its Hindu agenda as it tries to alleviate the woes of a Muslim Valley. The deleterious impact of this policy of passivity is what India is paying for.

