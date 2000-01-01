Cut & Thrust: Fetters required for Kohli-Shastri

Under the new cricket dispensation in India, only three selectors were appointed, with one of them being the chairman. The erstwhile five-member zonal system was scrapped by the Justice Lodha Committee. Between the three Indian cricket selectors, they have not played too much international cricket – MSK Prasad (Chairman) played 6 Tests and 17 ODIs, Devang Gandhi played 4 Tests and 3 ODIs and Sarandeep Singh played 3 Tests and 5 ODIs. The captain and the coach are invited to the selection committee meetings to present their opinions on team players though they don't have voting rights in team selection. Very clearly the troika of selectors, given the width and depth of cricket they have played, will be subaltern to captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri. However, in late August, the BCCI reinstated former India players Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe as senior national selectors after both were removed in January last year from the selection panel for not being Test cricketers, as per the requirement set by the Lodha committee. Both were, however, being paid as per their contract, as they as they could only be removed officially in the board’s AGM. Khoda and Paranjpe thus re-joined chief selector MSK Prasad , Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, after the Supreme Court modified the Lodha reforms and re-instated five selectors in the national panel. Khoda played two ODIs while Paranjpe played four. Logic says that none of the five can ever be visualised as standing up to the duo. When you move the furniture around, it stubs toes and people get hurt. India's multiple cricket administrators have to understand that you can't teach a cat how to go and fetch.

Indian cricket has come a long way from Vijay Merchant using a casting vote to make Ajit Wadekar India captain in place of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi after a decade-long stint as the helmsman. The effete selection panel doesn't cut any ice, Paranjpe's contemporaries in Mumbai cricket were Ajit Agarkar and Raju Kulkarni who played much more international cricket than him. Or Raj Singh Dungarpur, who although not a Test cricketer, always put his best foot forward for Indian cricket. Dilip Vengsarkar batted for a pay hike for the selectors in 2007. Now the selectors after the latest August decision get paid Rs 90 lakh per annum while the chief selector gets Rs 1 crore. Now that is a humongous number. A corporate salary. According to the Income Tax Department, only 1.40 lakh assessees declare income of over Rs one crore per annum in India. The power structure that runs Indian cricket is at its most fragile and a result of this is the emasculation of the selection committee. One the one hand is the Committee of Administrators appointed by the Supreme Court – now down to two from four with only Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji surviving after Ramachandra Guha and Vikram Limaye quit for different reasons. On the other side is the cricket board, uncertain; manacled and fettered by the SC. In the centre is CEO Rahul Johri now under the scanner for #MeToo allegations.

As such, the once powerful cricket board, which by nature of its acronym BCCI – read the Board of Control for Cricket in India – is a pale shadow of its erstwhile self. Some of the decision-making between the 'pall bearers' remains suspect and completely hair brained. Power is vested in two individuals in Indian cricket – Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli – coach and captain respectively. While Kohli in an interview on the eve of the tour to Oz has said that Shastri is not his yes man, their combined decision making skill has cost India dear many times. Too much aggression, constant tinkering with the personnel, square pegs in round holes, needless persistence with sub standard cricketers and more than anything else ruination of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's Test career progression – acts of commission and omission with no deterrence whatsoever. From best touring team ever to no international team tours well is a scathing indictment of this journey into an abyss of desolation. Joe Root's England has just triumphed over Sri Lanka, vanquishing them with a trinity of spinners. By constantly geeing yourselves using an echo chamber, you can delude yourself, but the question if for how long. The South African tour was salvaged with victories in the abbreviated versions, while in England, more or less the entire tour was an unmitigated fiasco. Cricket savants were shocked at the weak kneed response from the administrators.

With the balance of power being what it is, important things are slipping through the cracks. It is a situation that the coach-captain duo revel in, for there is a distinct lack of checks and balances. The COA itself is split over the CEO Rahul Johri's predicament with one trying to nail him and the other trying to save him. CEO is embroiled in a pot boiler and the inquisition committee is muddled in its thinking. When Binny Bansal and MJ Akbar can lose their high profile jobs, why this attempt to save Johri, actually it should be incumbent on him to quit and walk into the sunset. As we go into combat in Oz against what appears to be a weak Australian team, we should remember the post Packer series where a mothballed Bob Simpson was drawn out of hibernation to defeat what appeared to be a full-fledged Indian team, we lost the series 3-2 despite Sunil Gavaskar's heroics and BS Chandrasekhar, Bishen Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna's collective exploits. The 1977-78 series saw a virtual second XI led by 41-year-old Simpson with one genuine great in Jeff Thomson take on India. Australians play sport with great pride.

The primacy of cricket is well established in Australia, barring two periods of decline and near demise, Australian teams have always been all conquering. The first came in the 1960s and early 1970s when Rod Laver led a tennis renaissance in OZ. As Laver, Ken Rosewall, John Newcombe, Roy Emerson, Mal Anderson, Geoff masters, Colin Dibley became the dominant tennis nation in the world, winning Slams and the Davis Cup conclusively. The second was when Kerry Packer debilitated the game by turning cricketers into mercenaries and launching World Series Cricket with all top-notch Australian players walking out. Here again the Aussies scrapped with second and third rung players till they formed a cohesive unit under AB – Allan Border. Since then Mark Taylor, Steve Waugh, Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke have given Australian cricket new direction to become world beaters.

While the Supreme Court cleaned the Augean stables at BCCI and they deserve cricket for dispensing with the zamindari and jagirdari system that prevailed for year at end, the current system is flawed. In terms of value maximisation, it continues to rake in the big bucks, but cricket and the directional call that Indian cricket is taking is questionable. Meritocracy has to be rewarded, extended runs for maladroit and mindless cricketers has to be consigned to the rubbish heap, performance has to be only criteria. The power vested in Shastri and Kohli has to be toned down, yes men have to be filtered out. Some of the on-field and administrative decisions taken by the team management in England cannot be allowed in any democratic set-up. The beautiful game cannot be tinkered or tampered with. Equally, the systems and processes cannot be compromised. Indian cricket is bigger than all those who have served it well, for you play under the aegis of the national flag. I am not challenging Shastri or Kohli for their patriotism, both have been great servants of Indian cricket, but with the democratisation of Indian cricket where players from Ranchi to Assam to Odisha to Kerala to J&K have played with great distinction, it is time to enlarge the scope of selection and team management. It is a lacunae staring Vinod Rai in the face and he along with acting president of a crippled BCCI C K Khanna and a Rahul Johri embroiled in #MeToo are failing all of us. Mark Taylor gave Australian cricket new calling by zoning in on the baggy green, while Allan Border took guard to rebuild a hurt nation's pride. Many hailed him as the most significant player since Donald Bradman in Australian cricket history. Kohli and Shastri can turn this storyboard around by being more accommodating, flexible and ductile. If not, then far bigger men have been replaced in the whirligig – Tiger lost his job as did Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Wadekar, both Gavaskar and Kapil Dev alternated play exiting in and out of the revolving door. The game's primacy and paramountcy cannot be disputed, transparency has to be the norm, opacity is dangerous.

