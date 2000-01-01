Candid admissions

A few days ago I was asked to write a short piece on sexual harassment and abuse in Bollywood, post the Harvey Weinstein situation. Signing off on that piece, I mentioned that whilst its an open secret that this is all too common in our industry as well, it will only get people talking when a famous actress speaks about her own experience.

I also said that in image conscious Bollywood, an admission of that nature was a long way away, since women in the movies are expected to not ‘cause trouble’ in order to enjoy a successful run.

So imagine my surprise at hearing that Priyanka Chopra has taken the bull by the horns and called it out. She hasn’t gone so far as recount a personal experience with the seedy side of the glamour industry, but she has acknowledged its existence.

This is important, because women who belong to this business, not only choose silence but dispiritingly go as far (in order to be agreeable) as finding flaws in the women who have encountered these situations — the ‘what was she wearing’ logic seems to come to the fore, in their comments.

Making one seriously question if there will be a time when women in the movie business, who are as vulnerable despite their perceived privilege as women in the unorganised sector — will ever be safe. And we should care about that, not about the women who make conscious choices — which are then conveniently used as an excuse to explain predatory behaviour — but the many others, thousands who have neither agency nor the power to negotiate this landscape on a steady plane.

Sexually predatory behaviour has been normalised in the glamour business, take the term casting couch, which implies consent. Two people come to an arrangement based on their individual needs that there is to be an exchange of sexual favours for career advancement. We may have our personal moral opinions about such interactions, if there are adults engaged in this, we can do no more than stand in judgment.

The issue arises when all incidents of sexual harassment and abuse that take place in the movie industry are viewed through this prism, thereby denying victimhood. Denying that any crime takes place at all.

It is a different form of shaming that women in these situations face, not only from men, but also from other women. She should have known better? Why did she meet him in a hotel? Doesn’t she know of his reputation, etc.

All these questions are asked of the woman, never of the man. It is this normalising of predatory behaviour that we must question. Rape is hard to prove as it is, but in the ‘outside’ world, activism, media support and more stringent laws have ensured that women summon the courage to report these crimes.

The film world is already a microcosm, and has an insularity that is hard to penetrate. It also has its own rules and normative behaviour patterns that suggest an existence that cannot be questioned.

However, it is the responsibility of all citizens whether connected with the business or not to censure behaviour and expect more in terms of a safe working environment for all working women.

Remember movies work on a project-to-project basis, locations change, people change and thereby dynamics change. However, there should be guidelines that protect women in the workplace as there are elsewhere.

We cannot censure individual behaviour, but we can insist on creating an environment that offers women the same protections were she working at a MNC.

Priyanka Chopra’s comments are welcome at this time, even as others try to suggest sexism exists elsewhere as well. That is not the point and its dangerous equivalence, yet again giving a pass to predatory behaviour that is all too common in the business. Think about it — it took 20 years for women who belong to ‘Hollywood Royalty’ with deep roots in the business like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie to speak out. Imagine how much of a challenge it is for a small town girl who moves to Mumbai to pursue her dreams.