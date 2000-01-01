Beyond the Clouds and Other Similar Themes

Ajid Majidi brings to the theatre, fictionalised documentaries, such as Beyond the Clouds, which is about prostitutes, pimps, drug dealers and the detachment of those who live in conditions of dread and victimhood. The linear tale is complicated, and by the time moviegoers have left the theatre, and the ushers come in to clear the hall for the next show, there is a sense of the decrepit that accompanies everyone like a cloak.

Everything seems a façade, for the abandoned children of women inmates who have a rat for playmate seems like the trope on which everyone’s lives rest. Ofcourse, for those who have no idea about the inside of a whore house or a jail, Majidi brings to us the everyday fear that people live in, where the reasons they are there, as undertrials is because they have committed a crime. Undertrials disappear for years, and if they are without money, lawyer, contacts, (its called “approach”) then under the shadow of litigation one might just disappear.

In The Journey, Majidi looks at the life of the boat people, and the intensity of their lives as they journey from Pakistan, Iraq, Syria, Iran in the company of strangers. The question he asks is why do they hope, when they know that the agents who smuggle people are criminals? The waiting, the loneliness, the discomfort as they travel through jungles, and unknown terrain, by land and sea and air….only to die in the most desperate of situations, separated even by those who are their companions, whether by love or friendship.

In Barefoot Majidi looks at the isolation of the poor, those who are orphans, in war torn Afghanistan, and brings to the viewer the complex identity of mountain people, who have their own kin and clan loyalties, and differ in terms of their ethnic identities. This attention to difference, and the suffering brought to children is what makes Majidi as Sociologist’s delight.

Dr Maryam Papi, an Iranian journalist has compared Majidi and Satyajit Ray, taking humanist realism as her point of departure, in her Ph.D. thesis (www. shodh ganga) for which she got her degree from JNU in 2015, under the supervision of the politician/social scientist Prof Anand Kumar.

Nowhere does Majidi really believe that assimilation is possible for these migrants, or that happiness is sought. What he is describing, with utmost compassion is that knowledge of the diverse situations in which Islam manifests itself is necessary for the viewer to know. In The Journey, one of the protagonists asks another, “Was the street you lived in occupied by Hazaras?”

Now, in itself, this opens up a huge reservoir of information, should we be in a position to follow this up. Universities are an archive of information. For instance, a man working on Ethnicity in Afghanistan, for a Phd thesis in a university would be able to give us this information, should he receive a visa in time to continue his studies.

The Hazaras, while being Afghan citizens, are mongoloid in racial phenotype, and were targeted by the Taliban in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

When the 16 year old Pakistani boy in Majidi’s film, The Journey is supported by his businessman grandfather, in an effort to go to Australia, the boy does so, braving hunger, brutality and chopping seas, because theirs was the only shop in a street occupied by Hazaras, who were all bombed to death by the Taliban. Majidi brings this story to us because he had the support of the Australian government to make this film on real lives.

The hatred between religious communities is old as time, and diaspora histories are written in legendary form, to explain why people had to flee their homes.

Universities, involve the principle of the universal, the universalising. When right wing religious groups, or left wing parties, enter the domain of education, they tend to put forward their projects of persuading people, that their ideology is the best.

As a result, they follow certain principles, which are in keeping with their biases. They change existing canons, because they believe that their own beliefs are paramount, and everyone should be forced to follow them. These new rules which are arbitrarily imposed, represent a stake in their own vested interests as totalising and labeling, so that the hierarchies which they conform to become absolute. Manu’s Dharma Shastra, as translated by Kane, specifically referred to the way in which women and lower castes were to be treated. Not surprisingly, the preoccupation with excluding lower castes from education, or not providing women with the opportunities, by which they may pursue their education or work, in safe circumstances has shocked the educated citizen. Education offers liberation, and by making universities sites of continuous surveillance, the vitality of these institutions is debilitated.



(The writer is professor of sociology at Centre for the Study of Social Systems, JNU)