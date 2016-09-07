Strategic sale non-starter, divestment target a far cry

Despite smooth progress in minority stake sale, the government is likely to miss the disinvestment target this year too as its strategic sale plan is yet to take off.The government has envisaged raising nearly a third of its targeted disinvestment proceeds through strategic sale in central public sector enterprise (CPSE), which would entail a change in management control. However, even after five months into this fiscal, it has not been able to line up even a single CPSE for strategic sale.The exercise to draw a roadmap for strategic sale is still far from over.Niti Aayog, which has been tasked by the government to finalise the strategic sale plan, has submitted to the prime minister’s office a list of PSUs in which government stakes can be brought down below 50 per cent. It is now working to prepare another list.“We have submitted the first report on closure and strategic sale or disinvestment to the government. We have recommended a lot of names but it is difficult to give a number,” Niti Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya said at an event here on Tuesday.“We are continuously working on it. We are preparing a second list on disinvestment,” he added.The government has targetted raising Rs 56,500 crore through disinvestment route this year. While Rs 36,000 needs to come via minority stake sale, the remaining balance of Rs 20,500 crore will have to be raised through strategic sale.Alternatively, the government can also raise money by selling SUUTI (specified undertaking of UTI) stake. However, even that looks difficult, as the task of appointing merchant bankers is not yet over.Experts say delay does not augur well for the success of the strategic sale plans given the experience of recent years. Stake sale that was planned toward fiscal-end has failed to happen due to market volatility.“The government should have frontloaded strategic sale. If you schedule it for the last moment, it may not happen,” said DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil.The government had targetted disinvestment proceeds of Rs 69,500 crore in the financial year 2015-16 but against that it could raise just Rs 18,409 crore.The Aayog has identified 32 loss-making companies for strategic sale, including CPSEs such as Bharat Pumps & Compressors, Tyre Corporation of India, Central Inland Water Transport Corporation and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.Of these, at least 10 could see strategic sale right away, while there is a suggestion to revive the other 22 before they are taken up for strategic disinvestments.The government can raise up to Rs 60,000-Rs 80,000 crore via SUUTI stake sale but it has decided to mop up the money in a staggered manner rather than at one go.The government’s plan to raise money through minority stake sale and share buyback is proceeding smoothly and the proceeds from this are up expected to swell to Rs 18,000-Rs 20,000 crore by October-end. However, it may not be enough to make up for the shortfall on account of strategic sale.