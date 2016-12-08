States should not link GST with currency ban, says Meghwal

The Centre has advised states not to link demonetisation with goods and services tax (GST) and settle issues holding the key tax reform at the next meeting of GST Council on December 11-12.



Speaking to Financial Chronicle, minister of state (MoS) for finance Arjun Ram Meghwal rejected the contention of the states, especially West Bengal, that demonetisation will drag down the economy and hit their revenue collections. Meghwal admitted that there was a temporary blip in economic growth, which will last for a quarter or two, but noted that in the long run, demonetisation will benefit the economy immensely and lead to buoyancy in tax revenue.



“If there is consensus on all the supporting legislations (to roll out GST), it will be introduced in Parliament in the ongoing winter session itself, else it will be brought in the Budget session. But one thing is clear that states will lose the right to tax after September 16, 2017. States should not link GST with demonetisation. They should not politicise the issue now. In fact, GST is in the interest of West Bengal because it is a consumer state. As regards Tamil Nadu, we are trying to take them on board. We are also talking to J&K and they should agree too,” the minister said.



West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra last week raised the protest pitch against demonetisation during the GST Council meeting. He termed it as ‘unknown destabiliser,’ saying it would not only impact states’ revenues, but also dent Centre’s tax collections. On launching goods and services tax within the stipulated timeframe, Mitra said one should not only look at meeting the deadline, but also whether it benefits people and businesses. Mitra also got support from his counterpart in Kerala, Thomas Issac.



The Centre has so far maintained that it is very much possible to roll out goods and services tax from April 1, 2017.



On the possibility of arriving at a consensus on the remaining issues — namely administrative control over service tax assesses and dual control in the new tax regime — Meghwal said the states should adopt a flexible approach. “We agreed to the suggestions made by the states in order to ensure consensus on several issues. Now they should also adopt a flexible approach,” said the minister.



On the issue of cash crunch and long queues in front of ATMs and bank branches, Meghwal said the situation will improve markedly this week, as there would be enough supply of the new Rs 500 banknotes.



“There is no dearth of currency notes. Starting this week, Rs 500 notes will be adequately infused in the market, which will address the problem of getting change for Rs 2,000 notes. This will significantly improve the situation,” he said.



The minister further claimed that with a large number of people in urban areas shifting to digital transactions, the issue of cash crunch in cities has eased. It is estimated that at least 20 per cent of the people will use plastic money soon.



The government will launch massive campaigns across the country to popularise digital payment options, he said. Meghwal also dismissed the opposition’s claim that demonetisation will pull down the GDP by 2 per cent. Instead, he said, it will add to the growth to that extent in a year’s time. Explaining further, he said that 23 per cent of the shadow economy would come into the mainstream, aiding to the growth.



“When this shadow economy comes into the system, taxes are going to increase and hence, GDP too will grow. When the system will be infused with unaccounted money, GDP will be seen rising,” he said.



In a shock ban of high value notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, prime minister Narendra Modi on November 8 made them illegal, stating the move will curb black money, counterfeit currency and terror-funding.



