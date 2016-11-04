Services PMI up in Oct on new orders

An increase in new business orders amid strong demand and improved market conditions pushed the services sector activity in the country in October, according to a survey released here on Thursday. The Nikkei India services purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which tracks services sector companies on a monthly basis, stood at 54.5 in October as against 52 in September.



The services PMI recorded above the no-change ma­rk of 50 for the 16th straight month, highlighting sustained growth in the sector.



A reading above 50 mea­ns the sector is expanding .



“The service sector join­ed its manufacturing counterpart in offering a more upbeat level of performance this month, providing reassurance in the sustainability of the upturn of India’s eco­nomy,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Ma­r­kit, and author of the report. According to Lima, new business order flow was the main driver of production growth with survey respondents hig­h­lighting str­ong demand and improved market conditions.



Notwithstanding the uptrend in services sector activity, employment levels were unchanged during October. However, things are likely to change for the better in the coming months.



“One underlying concern is the sustained stagnant trend in workforces with both manufacturers and service providers showing some reluctance to hire. Hopefully, the added pressure on capacity shown in the PMI surveys will translate into job creation as we move towards the end of 2016,” Lima said.



