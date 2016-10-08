Remittances to fall by 5% to $65.5b this year

Remittance flow to India is likely to decline by 5 per cent to $65.5 billion this year against $69 billion attracted by the country in 2015, according to a World Bank report.



The World Bank has attributed this decline in remittances to weak economic growth in remittances-source countries and cyclic low oil prices.



India, which retained its top spot in remittance flow in 2015, is likely to top the list of countries receiving remittance this year as well.



“In 2016, remittance flows are expected to decline by 5 per cent in India and 3.5 per cent in Bangladesh, whereas they are expected to grow by 5.1 per cent in Pakistan and 1.6 per cent in Sri Lanka,” the World Bank said in a latest report on remittances.



In 2016, India is expected to be followed by China ($65.2 billion). Pakistan positioned at number five is estimated to receive $20.3 billion.



The World Bank said remittances to South Asia is expected to decline by 2.3 per cent this year, following a 1.6 per cent decline in 2015.



