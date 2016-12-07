LoginRegister
RBI keeps rate unchanged at 6.25 pc; surprises mkts

By PTI Dec 07 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Economy
Taking markets by surprise, RBI Governor Urjit Patel today kept short term lending rate unchanged even as the central bank lowered GDP growth rate to 7.1 per cent and short term disruption in economic activities due to demonetisation.

Patel-led 6-member Monetary Policy Committee, which had in its first policy review cut interest rate by 0.25 per cent in October, belied expectations to keep benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent unanimously.

In view of disruption in economic activities due to demonetisation, RBI lowered growth forecast from 7.6 per cent to 7.1 per cent for the current fiscal.

