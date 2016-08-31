RBI fears of spillover effects of Brexit

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its annual report has said that while so far the effects of Brexit on the Indian economy have been relatively muted, including the immediate impact on equity and foreign exchange markets.However, it fears that there could be spillover effect on trade and finance as Brexit event unfold over a period of time. “In view of linkages to the UK and euro area, spillovers through trade, finance and expectations channels cannot be ruled out as events unfold,” says RBI in its annual report for 2015-16.The RBI observed that domestic money and bond market remained resilient to risk emanating from the global event. “Domestic financial markets exhibited differential responses to episodic shifts in risk sentiment on global spillovers, with money and bond markets remaining relatively sheltered,” the RBI said.The Brexit referendum initially shocked financial markets, producing overshoots and misalignments of asset prices and frantic churns of capital, but gave way to a reach for returns as an uneasy calm returned, it said. “It is hard to say how Indian economy will be impacted when the formal exits happen. There will be some positive and some negatives for India in the long run. It is too early say what will be the net impact on India,” says Kalpana Jain, partner at Deloitte Haskins & Sells.“My guess is that there will be more positives than negatives as India will emerge as preferred destination for UK and European companies to invest,” she added.According to the RBI, in the first quarter of 2016-17, global risks intensified after remaining dormant in the aftermath of the turbulence that roiled global financial markets in January.In the aftermath of the Brexit referendum, the outlook for the global economy has weakened, as reflected in downgrades of projections by multilateral agencies. Although the extreme financial market reactions to its announcement have subsided and financial asset prices have regained lost ground, high uncertainty regarding its evolution may shadow the course of a fragile and slowing global recovery in the year ahead and possibly even beyond.“The overall material impact on bond and equity market post-Brexit was negligible. Brexit is not much of a market event rather it is a political event and signs of rising nationalism and protectionism which is harmful to global trade in the long-term, says Vikram Dhawan, director, Equentis Capital.The RBI observed that India’s external position is viable and well-buffered to sustain a pickup in non-oil non-gold imports as growth gathers momentum. Nevertheless, the external environment continues to pose challenges stemming from large currency movements, a rising incidence of protectionist measures, swift and massive movements of capital and the amplification of uncertainty by the Brexit vote.Furthermore, the sustenance of terms of trade gains would be predicated upon movements in international commodity prices. Even as the outlook for capital inflows is optimistic with the recent liberalisation of FDI policy, the repayment of FCNR(B) deposits under the special swap scheme due in Sept to Nov 2016 will need to be managed carefully. In this context, the level of reserves and covering through forward assets provide ample resources.Exposure of Indian entities to commodity price risks has been accentuated by the growing integration of the Indian economy with the rest of the world and increasing volumes of cross border trade.