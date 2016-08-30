Rajan cautious on inflation, says growth below potential

RBI’s 2015-16 report states current inflation projections are at the upper limit of its objective and the room to cut policy rates can emerge only if inflation is projected to fall further. “With RBI needing to balance savers’ desire for positive real interest rates with corporate investors’ and retail borrowers’ need for low nominal borrowing rates, the room to cut rates can emerge if inflation is projected to fall further,” said RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in his foreword to the report.“The short term macroeconomic priorities of the RBI continue to focus on bringing down inflation towards the government-set target of 4 per cent — thus far the RBI has followed a gentle glide path, aiming at 5 per cent by March 2017 after having coming below 6 per cent in January; work with the government and banks on speeding up the resolution of distressed projects and completing the clean-up of bank balancesheets; ensure banks have the capital to make provisions, support new lending, and thus, pass on future possible rate cuts,” he said.Alongside, perseverance with disinflation towards the medium-term CPI inflation goal of 4 per cent under a new monetary policy framework, anchoring states to high quality fiscal consolidation and concerted efforts to reverse the erosion of productivity and competitiveness will assume importance as the ambit of structural reforms widens, said Rajan, who will be demit office this weekend.said. He added that once the monetary policy committee is constituted, it would be entrusted with making future policy decisions and would strengthen the transparency, continuity and independence of monetary policy.Inflation, as measured by consumer price index (CPI) for 2015-16, averaged at 4.9 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in the preceding year. CPI inflation came in at 6.1 per cent in July, above the higher limit of RBI’s target range, as food inflation rose to a 23-month high of 8.4 per cent. Higher food prices and moderating deflation in global commodity prices pushed up WPI inflation to a 23-month high of 3.5 per cent year-on-year in July from 1.6 per cent in the preceding month.NR Bhanumurthy, professor at National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, told Financial Chronicle, “Given that there is an agreement between RBI and the government, it is important for RBI to stick to the inflation target at any cost. Also, inflation expectations are not subdued in the medium term, which is making the central bank worried about containing inflation.”“It is sounding optimistic on growth, as this year’s monsoon is good after two years of drought. The demand constraints are hampering economic growth, but the implementation of the 7th pay commission and good monsoon should revive the demand for manufacturing and services, which in turn, would help in revival of private investment,” Bhanumurthy said.Rajan said that economic growth, while showing signs of picking up, is still below levels that the country is capable of. The implementation of the revised pay scales under the 7th pay commission award from August 1 (with retrospective effect from January 1) is expected to increase headline inflation with a cumulative impact of 10 basis points by March 2017.Expectations of a good monsoon coupled with more money in the hands of government servants (as a result of the implementation of the 7th pay commission recommendations) should boost consumer demand. With final demand picking up, capacity utilisation is likely to increase, and so will investment. “A virtuous cycle of growth is possible, reinforced by anticipation of the coming benefits from reforms like the recently passed goods and services tax legislation in parliament,” Rajan said.Overall, the GVA growth is, therefore, projected at 7.6 per cent in 2016-17, up from 7.2 per cent last year. A better than anticipated agricultural performance and the possibility of allowances under the 7th pay commission’s award being paid out in Q4 of 2016-17 provide upsides to this projection. On the other hand, a rise in the implicit GVA deflator, as WPI inflation hardens, will operate as a statistical downside, said the report.The report said the asset quality review initiated in early 2015-16 has improved recognition of NPAs and provisioning in banks enormously. Some banks have taken significant steps in recognising incipient stress early.“Now more focus should move to improving the operational efficiency of stressed assets, and creating the right capital structure so that all stakeholders can benefit. This implies simultaneous action on two fronts. Where necessary, new management teams have to be brought in, sometimes as owners, and where not possible, as managers.”The report stressed that creative search for new management teams, including the possible use of public sector firms or private sector agents, is necessary, as are well-structured performance incentives such as bonuses for meeting cash flow/profit benchmarks and stock options. If the existing promoter is capable and reliable, they should be retained; the capital structure should be tailored to what is reasonable as per a project’s situation.RBI said that banks can use a variety of schemes by which a more sensible capital structure can be crafted for a struggling project, but the bank should not use such schemes to postpone recognition of a loan turning bad, but because of a carefully analysed move to effect management or capital structure change.Rajan said RBI would continue monitoring to see that schemes are used as warranted.Speaking about RBI’s various medium term reform agenda, Rajan highlighted strengthening public sector banks in all aspects, including governance, cost structure and balance sheets; strengthening risk management, including cyber risk for all financial institutions, ”RBI’s supervision will look into all these aspects, and also strictly enforce penalties for non-compliance with regulations or remedial action plans.”