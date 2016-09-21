No immediate rating upgrade by Moody's

International credit rating agency Moody’s is unlikely to upgrade India’s sovereign rating anytime soon despite the country embracing landmark reforms such as the goods and services tax (GST) and insolvency law.The rating agency has identified government’s high debt and a narrow revenue base as key constraints, which cannot be improved overnight, to upgrade rating.A team of officials from Moody’s Investor Services is in India for annual rating exercise and will interact with top finance ministry officials on Wednesday.The ministry has indicated that in the interaction with the Moody’s team, it will make a strong pitch for rating upgrade by showcasing government’s reform credentials.Weak financial health of public sector banks, slow pace of implementation in policy reforms and corruption in some sectors are also hurdles to rating upgrade, according to the rating agency.In a presentation made here on Tuesday, Marie Diron, senior vice-president, sovereign risk group, Moody’s, explained that although India has the advantage of a large and diversified economy, which is growing at a robust pace, it is constrained by poor infrastructure.The rating agency has assigned ‘Baa3’ rating to India and maintains a positive outlook on it. This is the lowest grade of investment rating.Any upgrade would benefit fund flows and boost investor confidence on the country's strength.However, the rating agency remains bullish on India’s economic prospects despite the GDP growing at 7.1 per cent in April-June, sharply lower than 7.9 per cent in the January- March quarter.Moody’s India affiliate Icra has maintained its forecast that India will grow by 7.9 per cent this year, up from 7.6 per cent last year. India’s growth will be driven by consumption, according to the rating agency.However, the agency sees the government cutting expenditure in coming quarters to avoid breaching the fiscal deficit target, which is set at 3.5 per cent. In the first four months of the fiscal, 74 per cent of the whole year budget target has been reached.“In the nearer term, challenging budget targets could lead to significant spending cuts late in the fiscal year,” Aditi Nayar, senior economist, Icra, said.She added, “Fiscal constraints will limit the space available for direct infrastructure investment by the central government in FY2017.”On price rise outlook, Nayar said the CPI inflation could average at 5.1 per cent this year, up from 4.9 per last year, due to impact of the seventh Pay Commission recommendations, excluding eventual increase in allowances.“Without taking into account the impact of the eventual increase in allowances — based on the recommendations of the Seventh Central Pay Commission, because the timing of the implementation is unclear — ICRA expects that CPI inflation will record a mild hardening to about 5.1 per cent in FY2017 from 4.9 per cent in FY2016,” Nayar said.On impact of reforms undertaken by the Modi government, Moody’s said, “The credit implications of India's reforms will materialise in the medium term.”On monetary policy committee framework, the rating agency said, “Such a scenario would help to anchor inflationary expectations.”