Modi’s 64 rupee swag

From being one of the worst performing currencies of emerging markets in 2011-13 to one of the best units in 2017, the rupee has had a roller coaster ride. The domestic currency has gained nearly 6 per cent against the dollar and 2 per cent against emerging market currencies in calendar 2017 so far. The domestic currency ranks third after Mexican peso and Russian rouble.



Strong fund inflows, both FPI and FDI, have aided to rupee rebound from historic low-levels as India emerged a favourite destination for foreign funds (see graph above).



Economic reforms and improved macro economic fundamentals have made India an attractive destination for foreign investors. Ex-RBI governor Raghuram Rajan’s initiatives played no small role. A weaker dollar and positive market sentiments are the other reasons. The rupee looks brighter as other emerging markets are facing political and economic problems.



“While the rupee was on a free fall during June to August 2013, there are number of factors that moved globally such as the fall in commodity prices that helped the rupee to stabilise. Crude that was close to $ 110 per barrel fell to $ 25 during 2014-15 that helped arrest the ballooning fiscal deficit which helped the rupee,” said Anjana Kovoor, vice-president at Mecklai Financial Services.



“Even though exports have not grown in two years and continue to be low, we have not faced any problems with the current account deficit which continues to narrow because of foreign inflows,” Kovoor said.



The Indian economy has come a long way in the last three years. The GDP has risen from 5.6 per cent in FY13 to an estimated 7.1 per cent in FY2017. Inflation is down from 10.1 per cent in FY13 to 3.2 per cent, thanks to lower oil and commodity prices. Forex reserves have ballooned, from $262 billion to more than $360 billion at present. In fact, growth is happening due to falling oil prices and swelling foreign direct investments as India is one of the few fast-growing economies in the world. This has also resulted in the current account deficit coming down to one per cent of the GDP. In addition, the fiscal deficit is at 3.2 per cent, with the government targeting to achieve 3 per cent for 2018-19. FDI has doubled from $22 billion in 2013 to $46 billion in 2016. The initial spurt was led by digital economy, which accounted for much of the incremental FDI over the first two years — 2014 and 2015.



On the same lines, so far this year, FIIs have invested $ 6.36 billion in Indian equities and $ 8.31 billion in debt. Also, some foreign portfolio investors sold dollars heavily throughout the session in order to invest in masala bond issues by state-owned NHAI and NTPC.



“Before Rajan took over, the rupee was at 68 level while in the last five months it has appreciated by Rs 4. The credit for stabilising the rupee and managing the exchange rate goes to Rajan as he took a slew of reforms such as allowing the entry of FIIs into the debt market and created liquidity in the corporate debt market. His initiatives are bearing fruits now as the debt market are getting goods flows, much higher than equity flows. However in the last two months we have noticed a pickup in flows in equity,” added Kovoor. Under Rajan, the RBI gradually, if only hesitantly, started to liberalise the regulatory regime. Relaxation of rules came in the area of credit default swaps (CDS), trading of rupee in the non-deliverable forward market, foreign participation in Indian debt and derivative markets and allowing local entities to sell rupee-denominated bonds offshore. There has been an increase in issuances of masala bonds that accounted for 39 per cent of the total external commercial borrowing of $ 7.39 billion reported by the RBI during in the last quarter of FY17.



In addition, the central bank has already eased documentation requirements in the exchange traded currency derivate segment and has allowed participants to increase position limits in Indian bourses. Until now, the only interest rate derivatives permitted in India have been swaps (IRS) and forward rate agreements (FRA) on the OTC market and interest rate futures (IRF) on exchanges.



“Real interest rates should be positive in order to attract foreign capital. The government needs to focus on reforms in financial markets, comprehensive regulations that allow deep and liquid exchange traded currency and credit market, vibrant bond market. A strong rupee is the interest of the nation as India needs huge foreign capital. So, lowering interest rates can now jeopardise that,” said Anindya Banerjee, currency analyst at Kotak Securities.



“We have a window of time to take advantage before the oil prices start going up. So the government should expedite building infrastructure to kickstart growth. Credit should be given to the government for introducing reforms such as GST, taking business friendly measures and opening the FDI significantly in several sectors, which will determine what path the rupee takes.



