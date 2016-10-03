Manufacturing growth moderates in September

India’s manufacturing growth cooled a bit in September as domestic order inflows decelerated, according to a private survey released on Monday.



The Nikkei Markit India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of manufacturing performance – fell to 52.1 in September from 52.6 in August.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



“The Indian manufacturing industry lost momentum in September as growth of new orders eased from August’s 20-month high,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit that compiles the data and author of the report.



But Lima said, “Output is still rising at a decent clip and the sector looks likely to have delivered a stronger contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2016-17, with the quarterly reading for the PMI output index up from 51.4 during April-June to 53.6.”



While domestic order flows slowed during the month, export orders expanded at the quickest pace in 14 months.



One factor that contributed to the slowdown in the sector was a softer increase in new business inflows. Whereas improved client demand supported the upswing in order books, growth was reportedly hampered by strong competition for new work, the survey explained.



“Greater workplace activity led companies to scale up their buying levels and hire additional workers in September,” the survey added.



Despite the fall in manufacturing growth rate, business conditions improved for the ninth straight month in September.



Data released by the government on Friday showed that the core sector grew by 3.2 per cent in September, slightly higher than 3 per cent reported in August.



However, electricity generation, which reflects the health of the manufacturing sector, stayed flat in the month under review.



Although inflation rates edged higher, these remain weak by historical standards and indicate that we may still see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) loosening monetary policy this year, the Markit report said.



