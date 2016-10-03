LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Manufacturing growth moderates in September

By FC Policy Bureau Oct 03 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy

One factor that contributed to the slowdown in the sector was a softer increase in new business inflows

India’s manufacturing growth cooled a bit in September as domestic order inflows decelerated, according to a private survey released on Monday.

The Nikkei Markit India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) – a gauge of manufacturing performance – fell to 52.1 in September from 52.6 in August.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

“The Indian manufacturing industry lost momentum in September as growth of new orders eased from August’s 20-month high,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit that compiles the data and author of the report.

But Lima said, “Output is still rising at a decent clip and the sector looks likely to have delivered a stronger contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the second quarter of 2016-17, with the quarterly reading for the PMI output index up from 51.4 during April-June to 53.6.”

While domestic order flows slowed during the month, export orders expanded at the quickest pace in 14 months.

One factor that contributed to the slowdown in the sector was a softer increase in new business inflows. Whereas improved client demand supported the upswing in order books, growth was reportedly hampered by strong competition for new work, the survey explained.

“Greater workplace activity led companies to scale up their buying levels and hire additional workers in September,” the survey added.

Despite the fall in manufacturing growth rate, business conditions improved for the ninth straight month in September.

Data released by the government on Friday showed that the core sector grew by 3.2 per cent in September, slightly higher than 3 per cent reported in August.

However, electricity generation, which reflects the health of the manufacturing sector, stayed flat in the month under review.

Although inflation rates edged higher, these remain weak by historical standards and indicate that we may still see the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) loosening monetary policy this year, the Markit report said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Big haul, not enough!
    Modi will have to widen the net with a dedicated team to track tax evaders further

    Black money mopped up under the income declaration scheme (IDS) is a staggering Rs 65,250 crore, highest under any such scheme floated in past.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Tushar Gandhi

Let's not become a rogue like Pakistan

After the attacks in Uri and the killings of the ...

Kuruvilla Pandikattu

Things we do in the name of progress

Tomorrow has never looked better. Breakthroughs in fields like genetic ...

Shona Adhikari

Of stolen art and the art of tracing them

The best bit of art news this week is the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter