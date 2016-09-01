July infrastructure sector output dips to 3.2 per cent

After registering a decent rise in June, growth in eight core industries again slipped marginally to 3.2 per cent in July, indicating that industrial production continues to remain subdued due to weak demand and a stable recovery would take more time to fructify.The lower July numbers come after production from key infrastructure industries started FY 17 with a 17-month high growth figure of 8.5 per cent in April. But the story after that has been of fluctuating fortunes with core growth slipping to 2.8 per cent in May only to rise again to 5.2 per cent in June before falling again in July.“It is still early days to suggest that an industrial recovery is on cards. Though the steel sector has generated positive production numbers for past months, a pick up in demand is unlikely as the sector remains stressed due to liquidity crunch and banks remain reluctant to lend even to meet working capital requirements of plants,” said Seshagiri Rao, group chief financial officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel.After remaining in the positive zone for the past four months, production from steel sector has against slipped into the negative zone in July registering a (-) 0.5 per cent growth.For July, the growth has mainly come on account of better performance of the energy sector, especially refinery output that grew by 13.7 per cent. Natural gas production also registered a surprise in July, clocking a growth of 3.3 per cent against negative growth reported by the sector for the past four months.Barring an increase in refinery output and gas production, growth in all other core sectors slipped in July, in comparison to the previous month. “The slowdown in core sector growth is unsurprising in light of the moderation in growth of coal output and sharp decline in expansion of electricity generation, despite the boost from the double-digit growth in refinery production,” said Aditi Nayar, senior economist at ICRA.“The deceleration in growth of core sector industries and aggregate auto production, coupled with non-oil merchandise exports reverting back to contraction after a gap of just two months, foretell an anemic IIP growth print for July 2016,” she added.Production from infrastructure industries, account for 38 per cent industrial output. The electricity sector has the highest weight in the growth index followed by steel, refinery products, crude oil and coal.As per the data released by ministry of commerce and industry, the cumulative growth of the sector during April-July period of the fiscal stood at 4.9 per cent.Coal output expanded by 5.1 per cent, but it was more than half the growth of 12 per cent in June. Analysts said this was mainly on account of slowdown in mining due to monsoon rains. A CIL official said coal output has also fallen on account of high stock level of over 45 million tonnes with the company.The data revealed that widespread rains also dampened cement production, with its growth slipping to 1.4 per cent in July as against 10.3 per cent growth in June. Electricity generation also suffered in the month with growth falling to 1.6 per cent while crude oil production remained in the negative zone on account of subdued global oil prices that has put brakes on several exploration and production (E&P) projects.Growth in the fertiliser sector, which has reported healthy growth in past few months, also slipped in July to 2.5 per cent.