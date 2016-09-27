Jobs moving fast to India, laments Chinese media

The Chinese media has sounded the warning bell over firms shifting their manufacturing bases from the country to India. Chinese telecom firm Huawei last week announced it will start manufacturing smartphones in India in collaboration with Flex India from October. Alarmed by the increasing economic rivalry between India and the world’s second largest economy, the Chinese official media has send out a warning that Beijing needs to worry about job cuts due to shifting of production bases to India.



An article published in the state-run Global Times on Monday argued, “China needs to worry about the effect of industrial transfer to India on production chain. As Chinese manufacturers show an increasing interest in setting up assembly lines in India, the economic competition between the two countries is likely to enter a new stage as India and China vie to expand their industry chains,” it said.



It said Huawei joining a wave of smartphone vendors establishing production facilities in India’s promising mobile market would result in job cuts. “In recent years, countless Chinese companies have been included into the production chain for smartphone vendors,” it said.



“It is difficult to accurately determine how many Chinese workers are involved in the production chain, but what is clear is that all those workers face potential job cuts if smartphone vendors transfer the whole industrial chain of mobile production from China to India,” the article added.



“Frankly speaking, China can’t afford that. The country has to ensure its competitiveness in production chains at a time when India is becoming a new processing base for manufacturers. This will require Chinese local suppliers to maintain technological advantage through continuous innovation,” it said.



According to a separate article published in the same daily, China’s firms must understand Indian company and labour laws before investing.



“India’s relatively stable political environment, sustained economic growth momentum, huge population dividend and cheap labour costs have attracted numerous international investors,” it argued.



Referring to a survey by 2014 Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which ranked India to be the most preferred destination for future investment, it said China's direct investment to India soared last year to $870 million, six times than in 2014.



”However, India was not among the 13 countries which received direct investment from China exceeding one billion in 2015 and China's investment in India only accounted for 2.2 per cent of the total $39.3 billion foreign direct investment received by India in 2015,” it said.



“With increasingly more Chinese firms and investors casting their eyes to India, it is urgent to rationally assess the political and economic risks of investing in India,” it added.



