Infra sector growth at 3-month high of 5% in September

By PTI Oct 31 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy, Infrastructure
Infrastructure sector recorded a growth rate of 5 per cent in September -- the highest in three months -- on account of healthy performance by cement, steel and refinery products.

The growth rate of the eight infrastructure sectors —- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity —- in September 2015 was 3.7 per cent.

The core sectors, which contribute 38 per cent to the total industrial production, had expanded by 3.2 per cent in August.

As per the official data released today, the cumulative growth of the sector during April-September period of the fiscal was 4.6 per cent against 2.6 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Production of cement, steel and refinery products grew by 5.5 per cent, 16.3 per cent and 9.3 per cent respectively in September this year.

Growth in fertiliser and electricity generation fell to 2 per cent and 2.2 per cent in September 2016, from 18.3 per cent and 11.4 per cent respectively in September 2015.

Production of coal, crude oil and natural gas, however, contracted by 5.8 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 5.5 per cent during the month under review.

