Indian exports unlikely to improve this year

India’s exports may not see a turnaround at least until the new year begins as the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has cut its global trade forecast for 2016 on potentially lower business during the October-December quarter.



WTO has lowered its global trade growth forecast for this year to 1.7 per cent, the third revision, because of economic slowdown. The previous growth prediction, released in April, was 2.8 per cent. In September 2015, WTO had estimated global trade to rise by 3.9 per cent in 2016.



India’s exports in August dipped for the second month in a row. It dropped 0.3 per cent to $21.51 billion compared with $21.58 billion in year ago period because of decline in shipments of petroleum and leather. Exports have been in the negative zone since December 2014, barring June this year when it was positive.



The shipments during April-August contracted by 2.98 per cent to $108.52 billion. Even though imports during the first five months of this financial year dipped by 15.89 per cent to $143.18 billion, the trade deficit remains at $34.67 billion.



The main sectors that recorded negative growth in exports include petroleum (14.08 per cent), cotton products (13.85 per cent), leather (7.82 per cent) and chemicals (4.9 per cent).



“We can look for positive growth from October onwards,” SC Ralhan, president of the federation of Indian export organisations (Fieo) had said on September 15. The decline has largely been arrested, he said, adding the shipments in 2016-17 may be around $280 billion.



World trade will grow more slowly than expected in 2016, WTO said in a statement. With expected global gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.2 per cent, this year would mark the “slowest pace” of trade and output growth since the financial crisis of 2009, it said.



WTO said: “The contraction was driven (not only) by slowing GDP and trade growth in developing economies such as China and Brazil but also in North America, which had the strongest import growth of any region in 2014-15, but has decelerated since then.”



WTO director-general Roberto Azevêdo said the dramatic slowing of trade growth is serious and should serve as a wake-up call.



“It is particularly concerning in the context of growing anti-globalisation sentiment. We need to make sure that this does not translate into misguided policies that could make the situation much worse, not only from the perspective of trade but also for job creation and economic growth and development which are so closely linked to an open trading system,” he said.



Further, WTO said the forecast for 2017 has also been revised lower, with trade now expected to grow between 1.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent, down from the upper band of 3.6 per cent in the previous prediction.



However, the estimates of export growth range from 1.9-3.4 per cent for developing countries and 1.7-2.9 per cent for developed economies in 2017.



