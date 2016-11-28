LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Indian economy grew 7.1% in first six months of current fiscal

By PTI Nov 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy
India's economy grew at 7.1 per cent in the first six months of the current financial year despite subdued growth in the world economy, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today.

Noting that the government has been taking steps to boost industrial production and growth, she said the country's economy grew 7.1 per cent during April-September period of current fiscal which ends on March 31, 2017.

"Despite subdued growth in the world economy, India has maintained a GDP growth rate of 7.2 per cent in 2014-15, 7.6 per cent in 2015-16 and 7.1 per cent during April to September of 2016-17," the Commerce and Industry Minister said in a written reply during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Sitharaman also said the primary responsibility of industrial development of backward areas rested with the state governments, while the central government supplements their efforts through various schemes.

Various steps being taken to boost industrial production and growth include 'Make in India' and 'Startup India' initiatives, liberalisation of FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) policy and development of industrial corridors, she added.

"During April-September, 2016-17, IIP (Index of Industrial Production) declined by 0.1 per cent over April-September, 2015-16," the Minister said.

Observing that state and union territory-wise IIP is not maintained centrally, she said "the annual growth of IIP increased from (-)0.1 per cent in 2013-14 to 2.8 per cent in 2014-15 and slightly decreased to 2.4 per cent in 2015-16."

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Black money blues
    Clarity is needed on two differential rates for voluntary declarations

    The new proposal to tax cash, which has come to light after the November 8 demonetisation drive, will succeed only if some factors are taken into cons

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

<b>Disequilibrium:</b> MMS: why are you being intellectually dishonest?

Organised loot and legalised plunder is how former PM Dr ...

M S Swaminathan

Usher in biohappiness

Our green revolution has been sustained only because of public ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

The good, the bad and the ugly

Most of us allocate a great deal of attention to ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter