India, US talks on ease of doing business begins

Improving ease of doing business and harmonisation of product standards are the two areas where India and the US will work as both countries begin the second round of strategic and commercial dialogue here on Tuesday.“In addition to the harmonisation of product standards, India and the US will also work on improving the ease of doing business, leveraging the US experience for developing smart cities in India, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship,” A M Kumar, an assistant secretary in US department of commerce said.Indo-US bilateral trade reached $109 billion in 2015, and that India was among the top 10 growing sources of FDI in the US in 2015, reaching $11.5 billion, he said, while speaking at a conference on standards and conformity assessment.Indo-US trade has broken every record, be it defence or agriculture, and the recent reforms in India like the GST will further push economic ties between the two nations, US ambassador in India Richard Verma said. The recent reforms like the goods and services tax (GST), bankruptcy code, national IPR policy and relaxation of FDI norms would help in further pushing the economic ties between the two countries, he said.India and the US have also made a lot of progress in areas like civil nuclear, defence and manufacturing, he said, adding that both the sides have also agreed to open consulate offices.Indo-US strategic dialogue was announced in 2009 when secretary of state was Hillary Clinton. However, prime minister Narendra Modi and president Barrack Obama in 2015 agreed to add the “commercial” track in the bilateral dialogue. The current dialogue would review the progress made so far in strengthening the agreed upon issues as well as lay down a road map for future.US secretary of state John Kerry will have bilateral meeting with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and NSA Ajit Doval. Kerry is also scheduled to meet Modi on Wednesday.The commercial track of S&CD will be led commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman from Indian side and visiting secretary of commerce Penny Pritzker from the United States.At the CEO Forum, Indian side will be represented by Cyrus Mistry of Tata Sons and Dave Cote of Honeywell to represent the US.The CEO Forum will review the progress made so far on deliberations such as boosting renewable energy and defence ties and smart city project. The two sides are likely to discuss innovation and entrepreneurship, various other policies and measures to further boost the bilateral trade.Seeking US investment in the Rs 40,000-crore national investment and infrastructure fund (NIIF), finance minister Arun Jaitley said there is need to further increase bilateral trade between the two countries.In his meeting with US commerce secretary Pritzker, Jaitley said many Indian states are growing at 10-11 per cent and offer opportunity for US investment. The trade dialogue by the state chief ministers with different US authorities can be given a structured shape in order to give impetus to the bilateral trade, Pritzker said.Separately, Jaitley, while meeting UK’s secretary of state for international trade Liam Fox, told him about possibility of setting up a sub-fund by both countries under the NIIF. He said India accords high priority to investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and service sectors.The Centre has to contribute Rs 20,000 crore to the NIIF while the remaining is expected to be raised through sovereign wealth funds.The finance minister also raised the issue of Brexit implications on Indian businesses and working professionals in the UK.