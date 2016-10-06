LoginRegister
India seeks enhanced Swiss co-op to tackle black money menace

By PTI Oct 06 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy
India on Thursday sought enhanced cooperation from Switzerland in tackling menace of black money by providing information on people stashing illegal funds in that country.

This was conveyed by home minister Rajnath Singh to visiting minister

for justice and police of Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga here.

Singh told Sommaruga that India looks forward for cooperation with

Switzerland on the issue of exchange of tax information since black

money is the main corruption issue which needs to be tackled, an official statement said.

On the occasion, the two sides signed three pacts -- mutual visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic passports, technical arrangements on identification and return of illegal migrants and arrangement for dependent person of diplomatic, consular, technical and administrative staff of diplomatic and consular mission to perform gainful employment.

The home minister said India and Switzerland have made significant

contributions to strengthen peace and prosperity based on their shared vision of a peaceful and progressive future.

Singh also sought a more liberal visa regime for Indian business people since India has been offering multi-year multiple entry visas to Swiss businesses in a bid to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

He proposed training facilities for Indian police officers in Switzerland police academies and other training institutes in the fields of anti-hijacking and cyber forensic.

Other subjects of interest to the two countries were also discussed. These included cooperation in transfer of sentenced persons and mutual legal assistance treaty in criminal matters that would help in combating terrorism, transnational organised crimes and corruption including money laundering, the statement said.

