India may escape worst of global environment

India and China are likely to be cushioned by factors like large and growing domestic markets, healthy foreign exchange reserves and effective use of policies in the current phase of global economic slowdown.



“The two largest developing economies, China and India, may escape the worst of the adverse external environment due to their expanding domestic markets and a combination of sufficient foreign reserves and an effective use of their policy space,” the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) said on Wednesday.



“India has, so far, managed the downside risks of the post-crisis period better than other emerging economies, and is now growing faster than China. Private investment, which began rising strongly from the start of the millennium, is now showing signs of weakening, along with emerging debt-servicing difficulties. Meanwhile, public investment has yet to take off, exposing infrastructure gaps that could hinder future growth, Unctad said in its trade and development report 2016, released on Wednesday.



The report notes that China’s economy has slowed sharply over the past few years, although it is still maintaining a relatively high growth rate of 6.5–7 per cent.



“While this partly reflects its ongoing shift away from an excessive reliance on external markets to boost growth, the surge of domestic credit in response to the crisis has created a debt bubble that, along with excess capacity in several sectors of the economy, will not be easy to manage if it bursts,” the report says.



Developing economies will likely register an average growth rate of slightly less than 4 per cent – as in 2015 – but with considerable variation across countries and regions, along with mounting downside risks.



Damaging deflationary spirals cannot be ruled out. Indeed, these are already occurring in some countries, including large emerging economies such as Brazil, the Russian Federation and South Africa, where recession has returned, or is imminent, with likely negative spillover effects on neighbouring economies, Unctad adds.



