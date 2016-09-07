LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

FTA negotiations with India complicated: Australia

By PTI Sep 07 2016 , Melbourne

Tags: Economy
Describing the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India as “complicated”, Australian trade minister Steve Ciobo on Wednesday indicated that the deal was now not a top priority for his government in the short term.

“On India, this is a complicated negotiation. Although the original aspiration was to knock it over in 12 months, that hasn't been possible,” Ciobo told a TV channel here.

“We're now in the process of undertaking a stocktake about where negotiations are at," he said adding that "so I'll keep pursuing India, but that's not our key priority.”

The minister said that the key priority in the short term for the Australian government was to sign a FTA deal with Indonesia and in this term was to focus on what Australia can do with Indonesia.

Ciobo's comments came two days after prime minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China.

The talks for comprehensive economic cooperation agreement (CECA) or FTA between the two sides started in 2011 in a bid to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Both sides were expecting to conclude negotiations by December 2015, however, there were differences in areas like duty cut on dairy products and wines.

Several rounds of negotiations have been completed for liberalising trade and services regime, besides removing non-tariff barriers and encouraging investments.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p1-lead-Teja170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Rajan prescient again?
    RBI governor's parting shot about the dangers of low interest rates is significant

    On his last day in office, Raghuram Rajan, outgoing governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had words of caution for all central bankers.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Susan Visvanathan

When tradition rules modern societies

A woman persecuted by her husband’s family, for possibly carrying ...

Zehra Naqvi

The four planes of human existence

Margaret Rumer Godden, known better as Rumer Godden, wrote in ...

Shona Adhikari

Galleries take on Sept lean season with affordable art

Every year, the sweltering heat tends to lead to a ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter