Foreign investors keen on highway toll sans repair job, govt may give in

Some of foreign investors have suggested splitting tolling and operation and maintenance (O&M) while auctioning toll-operate-transfer (TOT) projects, the innovative model which the government hopes would fetch as much as Rs 100,000 crore.The fund managers approached the road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari with their suggestion in a recent investor meet held in Dubai to seek foreign fund flows to the country.Speaking to Financial Chronicle, Gadkari said the government would examine their proposal in a pre-bid meeting, which would be called shortly. Tweaking the present rule would not require fresh cabinet approval, he added.“Some investors have suggested that tolling and maintenance of the roads may be kept separate. We told them the government would examine their proposal. We are planning to organise a pre-bid meeting soon where this proposal could be discussed,” the minister said.The government is planning to monetise public-funded national highway projects which are generating toll revenues for at least two years under the TOT model as part of its resource mobilisation plan to fund mammoth infrastructure development programme that is estimated to cost Rs 25 trillion over the next few years.Around 75 operational highway projects completed under public funding have been identified for potential monetisation using the TOT model. The innovative model, which was approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) in August, is designed to attract institutional investors, including pension and insurance funds and sovereign funds which are averse to taking construction risks but are ready to make long-term investments in brownfield highway projects.The investors’ demand for favourable terms have come after the road transport ministry in mid-August issued broad guidelines for auctioning the annuity projects. The demand is important given the fact that the highway monetisation plan is aimed at attracting foreign funds, which are ready to put in their money in completed projects, but are reluctant to take construction risk in new projects. To ensure that investors with deep pockets have economies of scale in the TOT projects, several projects are proposed to be bundled together. This will provide a minimum investment of size of $100-150 million (Rs 650-975 crore).As per the circular issued on August 17 authorising NHAI to roll out the plan, a bidder’s qualification would be assessed on the basis of its O&M experience in highway projects as well as financial capability either individually or through consortium route.Industry experts said some of the foreign investors may not have experience in O&M and as a result may not qualify for the bid, prompting them to ask for revising the policy. They, however, maintained that it would be difficult to separate the two, as it will pose challenges in terms of co-ordination and fixing responsibility.“Maintenance has to be an integral part of TOT contracts which are supposed to be performance-linked,” said Sanded Upadhyay, MD & CEO (investment banking) at Centrum Infrastructure Advisory.“However, the long-term financial investors may have reservation on taking up O&M, which is understandable and the regulator needs to take a pragmatic view about this concern. In this case, what government can do is that it may allow the O&M experience to come through a technical partner in the consortium where toll collection risk can be undertaken by the financial investor and O&M risk by the technical partner,” Upadhyay said.Vishwas Udgirkar, senior director at global consultancy Deloitte, also feels that splitting the two components may not work and create problems.“Splitting the contract will have its own complexities,” he said, adding that it will not help NHAI in meeting its objective of augmenting resources and at the same time properly maintaining the roads.There are apprehensions that the money raised through bidding of TOT projects would be ploughed back into road development and may not be available in time for O&M agencies if the collection and maintenance works are separated.Besides, maintenance contract would be awarded for shorter duration, three to five years, and renewal of contract may take time thereby affecting the maintenance in the transition period. The tolling right would be awarded for 30 years during which major maintenance will be required and may lead to problems if maintenance contract is disassociated from it.The government recently organised a workshop on highway monetisation plan to highlight its key features to ensure strong response from investors as and when NHAI starts bidding out the projects. The senior officials in the ministry hinted that TOT projects would start getting awarded in the next three to four months.