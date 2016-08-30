Fiscal deficit target in risk of breach

The government could miss the fiscal deficit target for the current year, as its disinvestments programme is not proceeding according to the plan.While the finance ministry has targetted to raise Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale in state-owned companies, it has not been able to finalise a sell-off plan so far. What’s more, its plan to sell SUUTI (specified undertaking of UTI) stakes as an alternative option is yet to see light of day.Government officials and independent analysts feel that with five months already gone in the current financial year, the finance minister would find it tough to meet this year’s fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent set in the budget, should the strategic sale or SUUTI stake sale plans not go through.“Achieving the disinvestments target is crucial to meeting the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target,” says Devendra Pant, chief economist at rating agency India Ratings and Research.Although the government has signalled its intent to go ahead with SUUTI stake sales by floating a tender to hire merchant bankers, the actual sale would depend on the prevailing market conditions that are beyond the government’s control, say financial experts.The government can raise up to Rs 60,000-80,000 crore via SUUTI stake sale, but it has decided to mop up the money in a staggered manner rather than at one go.As per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) 2003, the government is committed to bring down fiscal deficit to 3 per cent by 2008-09.However, that deadline has now been shifted to 2018-19.In case of failure to make strategic sale, the government will have to either step up revenue collections or cut capital expenditure, which it might not find feasible. Revenue buoyancy depends on industrial growth. But industry remains in the doldrums.The government has stepped up capital expenditure to support economic growth. However, given that private sector investment is still weak, cutting public expenditure would not make sense for the government, experts said.Under the circumstances, if strategic revenue is not realised, the government could be forced to further defer the deadline for compliance of the FRBM Act.The government has targetted to mop up Rs 56,500 crore via the disinvestment programme this financial year. While Rs 36,000 crore has to be mobilised through minority stake sale, the balance is to be raised via strategic sale of CPSE assets.The plan to raise Rs 36,000 crore via minority stake sale and share buyback is apparently on track, with the government already raising nearly Rs 20,000 crore. But this alone would not be enough for it to meet the fiscal deficit target.Under the strategic disinvestment route, the government has envisaged bringing down its stake in PSUs to below 50 per cent and handing over management control to a new entity.Analysts said pursuing the strategic sale plan might not be easy for the government, given the lack of political consensus on the issue. It could also face backlash from the workers, they added, who are already resisting the proposal to sell minority stake in Coal India, with trade unions calling for strike on September 2.The government’s disinvestment target for this year is seen as optimistic, given that it was able to raise only Rs 18,409 crore in 2015-16 against the target of Rs 69,500 crore.“Even at the time of budget, we were sceptical of the disinvestment target. If the government is to sell stake in SUUTI, then the target looks achievable. Otherwise, there is a high probability of fiscal slippage,” Pant said.