Fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.2% in FY18: Jaitley
Feb 01 2017 , New Delhi
"...I have pegged the fiscal deficit at 3.2 per cent in 2017-18 and remain committed to achieve 3 per cent in the following year. With this gradual approach, I have ensured adherence to fiscal consolidation without compromising requirements of public expenditure," he said in his Budget speech for 2017-18.
Revenue deficit will be reduced to 2.1 per cent for 2017-18 from 2.3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal, he said.
Net market borrowing would be Rs 3.48 lakh crore in 2017-18 from 4.1 per cent in the current fiscal, he said.
FRBM Review Panel headed by former Revenue Secretary N K Singh had recommended debt to GDP ratio of 60 per cent by 2023 and fiscal deficit at 3 per cent for next 3 years.