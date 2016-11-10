LoginRegister
FDI to keep flowing

By FC Policy Bureau Nov 10 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy
Whether or not India will keep receiving FDI from the US after Donald Trump becomes President will depend more on the rate of return to foreign investors than anything else. Experts say there is no cause of worry on the foreign direct investment front, even though Trump had criticised the policy that moved jobs to India and China.

“India should just get its act together, the FDI will come anyway,” said Rajeev Anantaram, a professor at New Delhi-based International Management Institute. “Get your act together, provide the things investors require and do the branding after that,” he suggested as to what India needs to do in the Trump era.

Ties between the US and India have never been as stronger as now, as reflected by unprecedented commercial cooperation, high levels of bilateral trade and highest ever FDI inflows to India in 2015-16 from the US, commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in August after her talks with visiting US commerce secretary Penny Pritzker.

India-US bilateral trade reached $109 billion in 2015, and India was among the top 10 growing sources of FDI in the US in 2015, reaching $11.5 billion.

