Factory PMI hits nearly two-year high in October

India’s factory output growth rose to a 22-month high in October on the back of strong order inflows, in a clear sign that the manufacturing recovery is finally taking hold.



The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.4 in October from 52.1 in September.



A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



The bullishness in PMI data is also supported by figures released by the government on Monday that showed that output in eight core industries including coal, steel, cement and refined petroleum products grew by 5 per cent in September, up from 3.2 per cent in August.



“October data provide positive news for India’s economy, as manufacturing output and new orders expanded at the fastest rates in 46 and 22 months, respectively,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report.



The signs of long-awaited rebound could ease pressure on the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India to cut interest rates. MPC had lowered repo rate by 25 basis points at its October 4 meeting.



According to the Nikkei survey, in October, output increased for the 10th straight month and at the quickest rate in nearly four years and survey respondents attributed the latest rise in production to strong growth of new orders. “The sector looks to be building on the foundation of the implied pickup in growth in the previous quarter,” Lima added.



On prices, the survey said part of the increase in cost burdens was passed on to consumers by way of higher selling prices, which is likely to continue on an upward trend as we approach towards year-end.



The amount of new work received by manufacturers grew markedly during October and the rate of expansion hit a 22-month high, largely driven by improved underlying demand.



“The domestic market was the prime source of new business gains, but let’s not forget that there is also a robust export component in these positive numbers,” Lima said.



According to the survey, although foreign orders contributed to the upturn in total new work, the rate of growth in new business from abroad eased to a three-month low.



