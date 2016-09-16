Exports slip for 2nd straight month in August

India’s exports dipped, second month in a row, 0.3 per cent to $21.51 billion in August because of decline in shipments of petroleum and leather products. The country’s total merchandise exports were $21.58 billion in August 2015.



The shipments during April-August contracted by 2.98 per cent to $108.52 billion. Even though, imports during the first five months of this financial year also declined by 15.89 per cent to $143.18 billion, the trade deficit remains at $34.67 billion.



Releasing the trade data for August, the commerce ministry said imports declined by 14 per cent to $29.91 billion last month, leaving a trade deficit of $7.67 billion, which is the lowest in last three months and mainly due to lower import of gold.



The main sectors that recorded negative growth in exports include petroleum (14.08 per cent), cotton products (13.85 per cent), leather (7.82 per cent) and chemicals (4.9 per cent).



“We can look for positive growth from October onwards,” said SC Ralhan, president of the federation of Indian export organisations (Fieo). The decline has largely been arrested, he said adding the shipments in 2016-17 may be around $280 billion.



Gold imports declined by 77.45 per cent to $1.11 billion in August while oil imports fell by 8.47 per cent to $6.74 billion and non-oil imports 15.65 per cent to $22.44 billion.



Fourteen of the 30 major commodities have reported positive exports grow­th, including gems and jewellery, engineering, drugs and pharma, garm­e­nts, handicrafts, electronic goods, marine and meat products.



Exports were in negative zone between December 2014 and May 2016 due to weak global demand and sl­ide in oil prices. Shipments saw growth only in June this year and again entered into negative zone in July.



Quoting WTO data, the government said growth in exports have fallen for the US (-4.35 per cent), EU (-2.16 per cent) and China (-4.94 per cent). But Japan exhibited positive growth (8.67 per cent) for June over the corresponding period of previous year, it said.



India’s exports account for just 1.7 per cent of world trade, compared with nearly 12 per cent for China. PM Narendra Modi wants to grab a 5 per cent share of global trade by 2020. India’s exports in the last five years have been hovering around $300 billion. In 2015-16, they were worth $261 billion; $310 billion in 2014-15 and $314 in 2013-14.



