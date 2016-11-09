Edible oil prices on fire, may fuel inflation

A further rise in edible oil prices in the next two-three months may offset the government’s inflation control measures, which have failed mainly due to knee-jerk reactions.Retail prices of edible oils vary from place to place. If Delhi can be taken as a benchmark with diverse population, groundnut oil prices rose to Rs 169 a litre as of November 7 from Rs 164 a litre as of September 1, official data show. As harvesting of groundnut, a kharif crop, begins in October, its price should have been lower than September.In the same period, the soya oil price increased to Rs 94 a litre from Rs 88 a litre, while palm oil, which is imported from Malaysia and Indonesia, has remained largely stable at around Rs 79 a litre. On the other hand, there is decline in mustard oil rates by Rs 6 a litre to Rs 125 a litre.India’s edible oil prices are influenced by global rates as more than 60 per cent of the demand is met through imports.“Prolonged El Niño related dryness has hit palm plantations across Southeast Asia due to which global output of palm oil is expected to shrink for the first time in 18 years,” said Vinita Advani, a senior research analyst with Geofin Comtrade.Output in Malaysia and Indonesia may fall by 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, in 2016-17. Though inventories in Indonesia are good, there seems a decline in Malaysia, she said.Palm oil futures in Malay­sia has increased 2,854 ringgit a tonne ($677.04 a ton­ne) as of November 8 against 2,235 ringgit a tonne year ago, according to data with Bursa Malaysia exchange. The ringgit is the currency of Malaysia.Palm inventories have slumped to the lowest in over five years as exports surged ahead of festivals in top consumers India and China, Advani said. “With lower production, lesser stocks and ringgit coming down, the palm oil market is likely to rally,” she said.“There is no cause of worry as globally there is no problem of availability of edible oils,” said Atul Chaturvedi, CEO of Adani Wilmar, one of the leading players in cooking oil segment that sells edible oil under the Fortune brand.Asked on price outlook, Chaturvedi said, “its very difficult to say as rates are also influenced by other factors like currency and political events.” Since India has harvested good crops of groundnut and soybean while output of mustard, sowing of which started, also looks better, there is no reason for concern, he added.The government is not concerned about edible oils now as there is higher estimate of kharif oilseeds crops and also reports of distress selling of groundnut by farmers in Gujarat, said an expert. The Centre last week announced procurement of groundnut in Gujarat by Nafed and SFAC at Rs 4,220 a quintal MSP.The Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) has asked the government to allow immediate bulk export of groundnut oil to support prices. This year, the country will be harvesting a bumper groundnut crop of about 5.5 million tonnes against 3.23 million tonnes last year, SEA said.