Economic activity on recovery path

A BoFA Merrill Lynch Global Research report on the impact of demonetisation on Indian economy makes the following observations after conducting channel checks and surveying around 2,000 individuals:



Indian equity market set to deliver positive returns



Despite uncertainties created by demonetisation/GST, Indian equities should deliver positive



returns in 2017. The worst effects due to the physical lack of cash seem largely over in urban areas and should recede from rural India with time. It is consumer behaviour that now matters (the shock, wealth effect, income loss).



A combination of channel checks and a survey of nearly 2,000 people shows clear signs of a recovery in activity. Many have put discretionary spends on hold for now but expect their consumption/incomes will 'normalise' in six months. Several now look to borrow more; and stay with electronic payment. Fears of a major contraction seem to have been overdone. Banks should drive earnings growth next two years.



Rural India: Behind the curve, but a policy priority



Sampling rural India is more difficult (the survey was largely urban), but some degree of liquidity increase in these areas is still due. That should reduce current stresses some more.



Rural incomes have been hurt by a) a greater reliance on daily wages, and b) falling agricultural prices. Yet, for many commodities, prices have fallen from highs and are still close to levels from a year ago; sowing has been reportedly robust. Support for low income families should be a focus of the Budget. Spends of Rs 10,000 per SECC 2011 household will cost the government 0.6 per cent of GDP. Essential (staples) demand could normalise better or faster.



More uncertainty means more risk; doesn’t eliminate returns



Demonetisation and GST mean 2017 (domestic) earnings, or activity, are less ‘visible’. Both (with other reforms already instituted) could lead to medium-term improvements. Investors need to track data of retail sales to track demand over the next few quarters.



Despite downgrades, FY18/19 Sensex earnings are expected to grow 12-14 per cent, underpinned by financials (lower provisions, favorable base). Improvement in construction (housing formation) is essential to an economic upcycle and job formation. Growth likely will depend on aggregate consumption until that happens.



