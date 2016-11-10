Creating an ecosystem for a cashless society

High denomination currency notes are passé but the issue is hot button. While speculation was rife for over a fortnight that a massive demonetisation move was coming and spanking new Rs 2000 notes were doing the rounds on whatsapp, most people thought it was an internet fraud.



When the prime minister chose to address the nation immediately after reviewing the security situation on the border, everyone thought a big announcement on Pakistan was coming. Taking the wind out of everyone’s sails and wrong footing hoarders of black cash, the PM announced an abrupt ban on Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. This will obviously inconvenience thousands, but in the works has been a plan to create an ecosystem for a cashless society. In order to boost this, the government is coming out with an overarching action plan to support electronic transactions, including possible tax benefits for payments made through plastic money.



The recent cyber attack engulfing 641 customers of 19 banks where $194,000 was filched in the data breach and the earlier incident involving Bangladesh Central Bank are unlikely to come in the way of plans to encourage the use of plastic money. India has 697 million debit cards and 26 million credit card holders and the scope of plastic money is only going to be encouraged. The government is also examining the feasibility to create a history for all card and digital payments.



This is aimed at giving consumers instant, low-cost micro-credit by leveraging their credit history. This will create necessary linkages between payments transaction history and credit information.



A government-appointed panel, set up in August, has been tasked to suggest ways such as tax rebates and cash back to incentivise card and digital transactions.



It was asked to collate the comments that it had invited from stakeholders till October 10, but that hasn’t happened yet. The government intends to implement most of these measures within the next two years as part of a broad strategy to wean people away from cash transactions and clamp down on India’s bustling parallel economy that operates outside the legitimate financial system.



The panel, headed by Ratan P Watal, Niti Aayog principal advisor and former finance secretary, is also studying changes that would be necessary in a string of legislations — the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, the RBI Act, and the Banking Regulation Act, among others. “Pay Gov India” will be turned into a single unified electronic gateway for public transactions central, state government and public sector undertakings.



Currently, 64 departments and agencies are “live” on the Pay Gov India gateway. Another eight have completed integration and will go live soon. Integration is in progress with 28 agencies and the process has been initiated with another 86 departments. Sources close to the developments told FC, “Meetings and discussions are on to introduce a single window system of payment gateway to accept all types cards and digital payments for government receipts and enable settlements between consumer and merchants via the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) or other agencies.”



NPCI, set up in 2008, is an umbrella organisation for all retail payments system in India. NPCI’s 10 promoter banks include State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Citibank and HSBC. Plans are also on to use the Aadhar database for authenticating card/digital transactions and set up a centralised know your customer (KYC) registry. With the propensity of cyber attacks set to increase as unethical hackers target economic infrastructure and try and cripple transactions, plans are afoot to fortify consumers from the potentiality of increased digital banking frauds.



To reassure customers about the security of digital transactions, banks will be asked to complete investigations and credit funds back to fraud attack victims’ within 90 days



“The RBI and the financial services department (of the finance ministry) shall formulate a comprehensive customer protection policy for transactions through cards and digital means,” the source said.



