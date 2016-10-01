LoginRegister
Core sector grows at 3.2% in Aug

By FC Policy Bureau Sep 30 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy
The core sector grew at 3.2 per cent in August, up from 3 per cent in the previous month but the same level as in a year-ago period. The core sector accounts for nearly 38 per cent of India’s industrial production. Of the eight industries included in the core sector, coal, oil and natural sectors posted negative growth. Electricity generation recorded flat growth.

Refinery, fertiliser and cement industries recorded positive but modest growth. Steel was the only one to post impressive growth. As per data released by the government on Friday, the cumulative growth of the sector during April-August period was 4.5 per cent against 2.4 per cent in the same period last fiscal.

Coal, crude oil and natural gas production dipped by 9.2 per cent , 3.9 per cent and 5.7 per cent, respectively in August. Electricity generation grew by a meager 0.1 per cent during the month. Refinery production grew by 3.5 per cent during the month under review as against 5.8 per cent in the same month last year.

Fertiliser and cement saw 5.7 and 3.1 per cent growth respectively. However, steel output swelled by 17 per cent against a negative growth of 3.3 per cent in the same month last year.

