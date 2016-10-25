Claims on ease of doing business fall flat

India may be the “bright spot” in a gloomy global economic scenario but the private sector contribution in the economy remains below par despite the government’s lofty claims about improvement in the ease of doing business.In a scenario of weak private investment inflows, the government has stepped up public spending to support economic growth. However, the strategy does not seem to be working, with the GDP growth falling to 7.1 per cent in the April-June quarter, down from 7.9 per cent in January-March 2016.What is even more worrying, the government does not appear willing to review the strategy though more than half of its tenure is already over.Reeling under debts and facing underutilisation of existing capacities, the private sector has held back from making fresh investment. It is not surprising that private corporate investment dropped by 24.7 per cent in 2015-16 from the previous year.In the current year, private investment during April-June was 3.1 per cent lower compared to the same period last year. Analysts say it might take another 8-12 months before the private investment revives.The government has stepped up public spending to make up for the slowdown in private investment. However, this strategy has its own limitations due to a relatively small share of the public sector in GDP.As much as Rs 83,800 crore would be needed from the private sector if capital expenditure has to be maintained at the same level as in 2015-16, a possibility that looks dim given the sluggish growth in private investment.Given the limitations of supporting growth through public spending, finance minister Arun Jaitley has asked the private sector to loosen its purse strings to make the most of the demand uptick following a good monsoon and softer rates due to controlled inflation.Jaitley recently remarked “Normally, the industry is ahead of the government, but we are at the moment of history where at the moment the private sector is a little behind the government.” “And therefore, public investment pace has picked up, we are waiting for your (private sector) pace to pick up. If that pace were to pick up, probably you will have more engines in order to spur growth in India,” he added.Large corporate house invested frantically in infrastructure projects when the Indian economy was growth at a sizzling pace during the past decade. Now they have been left with debt overhang.According to the Reserve Bank, the share of top 100 large borrowers in gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) jumped from 3.4 per cent at the end of September 2015 to 22.3 per cent in March after banks switched to new classification.Advances to large borrowers classified as SMA-2 declined sharply by 40.5 per cent and restructured standard advances declined by 25.0 per cent between September 2015 and March 2016, simultaneously pushing up their GNPAs by 66.3 per cent, largely reflecting reclassification.Advances to large borrowers classified as SMA-1 (early signs of stress in asset quality), however, increased sharply by 35.1 per cent between September 2015 and March 2016, the RBI said.Indian banks’ NPAs have risen sharply from Rs 2.27 lakh crore at the end of March 2014 to Rs 5.39 lakh crore at the end of March 2016. That explains the slow economic recovery.Reeling under bad loans, banks have become cautious in lending to large corporates, which is reflected in falling credit growth rate. DK Joshi, chief economist, Crisil, cites weak demand and high indebtedness as key hurdles to the revival of private investment.After more than 20 months of free fall, exports have become positive in September. If the trend sustains in the coming months, it could lead to improved capacity utilisation of existing manufacturing capacities. A good monsoon and the implementation of the 7th pay commission are expected to spur domestic demand and lead to revival of private investment, say analysts.There are indications that the government may seek parliamentary approval for nearly Rs 50,000 crore of additional spending over the next five months, which it hopes will add 0.4 percentage points to GDP growth. This is not the first time the Modi government is relying on public spending to boost economic growth. It is working on the strategy since it came into power in May 2014.Initially, the government hoped that by stepping up public investment, it would be able to crowd in private investment. However, that has not happened so far. Though more than half of its five-year tenure is already over, the government has yet to come out with an alternative strategy to boost economic growth.Analysts say that there are two reasons for the dangerous investment gap. First, the financial pipeline for new investment is broken. In India, funding for new projects tends to come from the banking sector, which is dominated by state-controlled banks.Unfortunately, state banks are struggling with their balance sheets. They have got a large number of bad debts to clean up. While many have been accounted for in the last couple years, more are feared to emerge. The result, of course, is that credit growth has been anemic. Bank lending to industry actually contracted in August for the first time in a decade.Experts say that the government has done too little to fix the pipeline. There is only one real solution: to reduce the economy’s dependence on public sector banks, which are so vulnerable to manipulation by influential tycoons. Instead, officials have not only taken the idea of privatising these banks off the table, but are now hoping for relaxation in norms for identifying stressed assets.Second, investors have been burned too often in the past by arbitrary government decisions in disputes over taxation or environmental regulations for projects. Infrastructure investment in particular continues to be held up -- about half of India’s large projects are delayed -- tying up capital and leading to big losses for investors. Analysts say investors will need to see concrete change before they start putting money back into the economy.