Changing consumption patterns of petro products

Experts have pointed to changing consumption patterns of oil products in India. “Today India consumes almost 4.3 million barrels per day (MBPD) and it is growing at the fastest rate among all major economies in the world,” said Debasish Mishra, partner at Deloitte Tohmatsu India LLP. He noted that although China consumes around 11.13 MBPD and the US around 19.68 MBPD, by all estimates, in the next 20 years the growth in consumption in India would be highest,.



According to HDFC Securities, the growth momentum of OMCs would remain intact till the crude oil hovers below $ 65 a barrel after which the earnings would come under pressure. “We do not see a further rise in the crude prices owing to the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC (excluding the US) countries to cut oil supply. Higher production from US shale assets will cap the upside. OMCs story remains intact till crude prices are below US$ 65/bbl. Sustainable profits may lead to further re- rating,” the brokerage firm said in a research report.



Rising trend



While consumption of main petroleum products is witnessing a rising trend, the good news for PSU oil marketing companies is that this growth is coming with a decline in the consumption of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS). As kerosene is subsidised and under recovery of more than Rs 12 a litre on the product has to be borne by PSU refiners, a decline in its consumption would improve the bottomline for refiners.



Besides, the gap in kerosene is being wiped out gradually by monthly price hikes of Rs 0.25 litre in its retail price per month. The strategy seems to be working well for the government and could make kerosene subsidies insignificant over 3-5 years (at any level of oil prices). This would create a situation where retail price of all petroleum products are decontrolled with marketing firms getting to decide their pricing.



Retail outlets



According to the oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), India had 56,190 retail outlets (fuel stations) as on March 31, 2016. This marks an increase of 2,771, or 5.18 per cent, from the beginning of the financial year. This number is expected to grow much faster in FY17 with both PSU retailers and private ones having devised an aggressive strategy to scale up the numbers.



State-run IOC is the market leader with 25,363 retail outlets while HPCL and BPCL have 13,802 and 13,439 fuel stations, respectively. The private sector has a meagre presence with Reliance Industries having about 1,400 outlets while Essar Oil has 2,100 outlets. Shell operates 82 stations.



