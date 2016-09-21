CAD narrows to 0.1% of GDP

The sharp fall in gold imports and continuing benefit from a lower oil import bill limited the current account deficit (CAD) at a marginal $300 million or 0.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) during April-June of 2016-17.CAD or the difference in the value of goods and services exported and imported was $6.1 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter of FY16 and has been reducing sequentially too as it was $300 million or 0.1 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter (January to March) of Fy16, $7.1 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the third quarter of FY16.Although CAD in the first quarter was significantly lower than $6.1 billion in the same quarter of last year, analysts and industry experts were expecting the country to post its first surplus in nearly nine years on the back of contraction in imports.“The contraction in CAD was primarily on account of a lower trade deficit ($23.8 billion) than in the first quarter of last year ($34.2 billion) and in the preceding quarter ($24.8 billion),” the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.This was on the back of merchandise imports declining sharply by 11.5 per cent against exports, which declined by 2.1 per cent, leading to a lower trade deficit in the first quarter of FY17.Aditi Nayar, senior economist at Icra, said, “With crude oil prices likely to remain range-bound, the extent of revival in gold imports during the remainder of this financial year, particularly during the festive season, would critically impact the size of the current account deficit. At present, Icra expects the current account deficit to print at $20-25 billion in FY17 compared with $22 billion in FY16.”“In addition to the existing weak global growth outlook, uncertainty post-Brexit and in the runup to the US presidential election, may curtail fresh orders for merchandise and services exports,” Nayar said.A fall in the services trade surplus and lower remittances eroded a significant portion of the savings arising from the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit. Private transfer receipts, which mainly represent the money sent by Indians employed overseas, declined to $15.2 billion from $17.13 billion in the same quarter a year ago.Net services receipts declined year-on-year, largely due to a fall in net earnings on account of travel, financial services and other business services. Net payment on account of primary income (dividend, interest and profit) increased marginally in the first quarter of FY17 against year ago period.Net foreign direct investment moderated to $4.1 billion in the first quarter of FY17 from $10 billion in the first quarter of FY16 and $8.8 billion in the preceding quarter (the fourth quarter of FY16.On the other hand, portfolio investment, recorded a net inflow of $2.1 billion in the first quarter of FY17 against a marginal outflow in the corresponding period of last year and an outflow of $1.5 billion in the preceding quarter, primarily reflecting net inflow in the equity component.Accretion to non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits at $1.4 billion moderated in Q1FY17 from their level in Q1FY16 as well as in the preceding quarter.Higher repayments under external commercial borrowings led to a net outflow under loans to India in Q1FY17 against net borrowings in the same period last year.Better than expected capital inflows helped foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) that increased by $7 billion in Q1FY17 compared with an accretion of $11.4 billion in Q1FY16 and $3.3 billion in the preceding quarter.