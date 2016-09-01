LoginRegister
April-July fiscal deficit stands at Rs 3.93L crore

By Nirbhay Kumar Aug 31 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Economy

The deficit during April-July period of 2015-16 was 69.3 per cent of the Union Budget estimates

India's fiscal deficit for the first four months of the current financial year stood at Rs 3.93 lakh crore or 73.3 per cent of the budget estimates for 2016-17, according to Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data released on Wednesday.

The deficit during April-July period of 2015-16 was 69.3 per cent of the Union Budget estimates. Fiscal deficit refers to the excess of total expenditure over total revenue during a fiscal year. It is an indication of how far the government is spending beyond its means. For the current financial year, the fiscal deficit has been pegged at Rs 5.33 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

According to CGA, net tax receipts in April-July of 2016-17 stood at Rs 2.22 lakh crore. The non-tax revenue, which includes interest receipts and dividend, was lower at Rs 34,098 cr.

Total receipts (from revenue and non-debt capital) of the government during the April-July period stood at Rs 2.63 lakh crore or 18.2 per cent of the estimates for the current fiscal. The total expenditure during this period was nearly Rs 6.57 lakh crore, or 33.2 per cent of the full-year estimates.

The revenue deficit during the four months was over Rs 3.30 lakh crore, or 93.1 per cent of the estimates, CGA data showed.

nirbhaykumar@mydigitalfc.com

