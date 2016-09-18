Wait and watch before trading in bank stocks

Last week, too, gave both bulls and bears a feeling of being the winners, but the weekly index moves show none were. The Nifty closed the week with a loss of just one per cent, which is not uncommon in weekly moves. But what led to the diverged Street sentiments was high volatility at the beginning and end of the week. Usually, volatility is high ahead of a major event. Since this event—the US Fed meeting scheduled for Tuesda-Wednesday--is taking place when the Nifty is ruling close to its record high, volatility will have bearish bias.In all likelihood, the Nifty will remain in a broad, range-bound mode and any correction in the index would be an opportunity to take a long trade. For aggressive traders, the strategy remains selling multiple straddles from far month and covering the breakeven points. The only change suggested is that they should buy more put options this time, because if the global markets slip this week, the Nifty too would come under added pressure, and having those extra put options on the trading portfolio would increase the net returns even on this straddle trade. Also, put options are not expensive at this point. Traders with long positions in stock futures should hedge their positions, since any negative news would put individual stocks under sharp unwinding pressure.This column would suggest a wait and watch strategy on the Nifty for the next couple of trading sessions. The reason for changing the bullish to neutral stand this time is the moves witnessed on Friday, when banking stock across Asia came under pressure. Indian banking stocks too witnessed sharp declines. Until Friday, most banking stocks were trading in the green, making decent gains. This kind of tandem selling is seen when any global ETF start selling its stake or a large institutional investor makes an exit. Now, if this is a one-off selling, banking stocks should recover soon, because such one-off, delivery-based selling is taken care of in the short-term. But if this selling is India-focussed, then we might see banking stocks staying under pressure for a long period. Though the probability of this appears low at this of time, it is better to be cautious. If the banking stocks don’t see any major selling in next two to three trading sessions, then traders may once again look at going for the covered call strategy in Bank Nifty and in individual banking stocks.Trader also have to look out for any kind of correction and weakness in the currency market. If that happens, we might see some short-covering-led up-moves in IT sectors. Since the bounce is short-covering-led, positions should be taken in IT sector stocks only through options and not through futures.