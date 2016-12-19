Trade in straddles for protection & profit

After the US Fed’s rate decision, the Nifty had a gap down opening, but the gap was quickly covered. Despite the major event getting over, the Nifty did not see a strong directional move. The follow up movements downwards were weak.



As we come to close to the holiday season in the West, volumes are likely to go down further and the market would remain range-bound. Ideally, a range-bound market is a perfect setting for option traders, as they can sell straddle and take advantage of decline in time value. But given the risk of sharp, volatile moves in Nifty before the close of the December series, traders should avoid selling straddles from the December series; it should be done only in the January series. Also, straddles should be sold only after the spike in volatility arising on shifting December positions to the January series is over. Normally positions are shifted in the expiry week of a contract. But this time, because of the holiday season in the West, some sessions of rollover might happen this week and that could bring volatility.



Also, traders selling the straddle should ensure that the trade’s breakeven point is covered and hedged. Though this will reduce the premium and margins, it would take care of any extreme moves in January.



Another Nifty trade for nimble-footed traders is to buy put options from the December series. The Nifty is now placed close to its short-term support range and a short but sharp move cannot be ruled out. So, look for a short trade on the day Nifty slides on weakness in bank stocks. Any Nifty down move not accompanied by a weakness in the banking space is unlikely to last long.



On the Nifty Bank Index, macro-formations still show the probability of range-bound moves with a bullish bias. This makes Bank Nifty a candidate for the covered call strategy even this week. The only difference is that in the extreme short-term, traders might face a higher mark-to-market loss. However, since the covered call strategy is all about above normal gains over a period, they should not worry about the returns of a few weeks.



Over the next few sessions, traders also have to start preparing for a trade that may arise in the metal sector after two weeks. Metal stocks have done well in the last two months, and their valuations are no longer cheap. If any negative statement emerges in US-China trade relations, the metal sector would be the first to take the hit. Since the stocks already enjoy good gains, an opportunity for a short trade could open up in the sector. But this is a tough trade, since metal prices might react with a lag, with stocks leading the fall. Traders have to keep an eye on the stock prices of international metal companies for cues on the metal sector trend. If metal stocks turn week in international markets, take exposure to put options of metal stocks in India.



rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com



