Stay hedged with puts in an uncertain market

There is no denying that the bears have now got an edge over the bulls in the market, even though Nifty arrested Thursday’s steep fall the very next day. In such times, we would increase the weight of neutral strategies in a trading portfolio. As the Nifty 50 index has moved below some of its short-term moving averages, it is likely to witness a pull back towards those averages. So, as a short-term strategy all long positions on the Nifty should be hedged by buying put options.Buying put options would indeed increase the cost of trade, but it has to be done given that the risk of a sharp correction is still high. Also, considering the event risks looming over the next fortnight, it would be wise to go by plain vanilla put options trade. It is better to go contrarian and buy options on the day the market is stable or in the green periphery. This would help avoid the cost of panic buying of put options on the day Nifty dips.The sharp correction on Thursday saw the Bank Nifty moving below its short-term support giving average. Corrections on this index come usually as broad, range-bound moves. In such phases, the index tend to have short but strong corrective moves, followed by a gradual recovery. As the earning season has begun, all eyes would now be on the large banks, many of them have made huge provisions for non-performing assets and the street has been expecting better numbers for the September quarter.But if a large bank comes out with numbers that show little progress, then the Bank Nifty and banking stocks might see another sharp decline. So, buying some put options in individual banking stocks ahead of their results can be a good strategy for traders. Another contrarian strategy would be to take long exposure by buying out-of-the-money calls in the Bank Nifty. This would take care of any surprise up-move in the index.Another strategy for traders this earning season would be to buy out-of-the-money put options in interest rate sensitive stocks. Many such stocks have gained considerably, and if there are no positive surprises in their results, unwinding pressure might emerge in them, leading to sharp drop in prices.Even in options, traders should be quick to book profit rather than letting the position remain open till the expiry of contracts. The trouble is that investors who tend to dabble in options once in a while don’t keep a stop loss on options. They tend to assume that since only a limited sum has been put in to cover the risk, there is no harm in letting it go down the drain. But the fact is that even option positions should have a stop loss on them, as the money saved from one trade can be deployed in another.