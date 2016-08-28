Remain protected with put options

After long, the expiry of derivative contracts happened on a slightly bearish note this month. Unlike in the previous four months, when bears were forced to cover their short positions on expiry, this time around, bulls were lacking in numbers, as can be seen from their disinterest in rolling over long positions.However, even after two days of decline, the Nifty did not break the range it had been moving in. So, it would be too early to change the stance from bullish to neutral to a less optmistic neutral to bearish. But markets don’t stay long in a range; either bears run for cover or bulls get kicked out. In a market that is yet to exhibit a clear trend, it would be wise for traders to either look for another opportunity or stay with the strategy of selling straddles at various strike prices and covering their breakeven points by buying current month options.The decline in the time value of straddles will give some return to traders and buying of out-of-the-money put options would protect them from any sharp directional movement. Even if a directional move doesn’t come about, when charts are indicating that Nifty is close to such a move, it is better for traders to buy protection rather than trying to make all the money in one go.Like Nifty, the Bank Nifty has also seen some correction, but not as strong as in Nifty. At this point, it does not appear that the Nifty Bank index could witness any strong corrective move. So, a similar strategy is advised on this too; sell straddles from far or near month series and cover the break-even points of the trade. Bank Nifty macroformations are clearer than in Nifty 50, which point to the possibility of minor correction or range-bound moves before another up-move starts. A trader should wait for a while before executing this trade on Monday. The reason is that if there is any negative reaction in emerging markets to the US Fed statement last week, it would be first felt on banking stocks. So, a correction, if at all, would start with banking stocks. So wait for Bank Nifty to settle before taking this trade.We had been suggesting that traders may look at a covered call strategy even in individual banking stocks. But after a recent phase of upmove, the chances of PSU banking stocks correcting, and traders making mark-to-market losses on their future positions, are there. So, traders may wait for this possible corrective phase before going for the covered call strategy on individual banking stocks.Also, over the next couple of weeks, traders need to keep an eye on the currency markets. Any corrective move in the equity market would be preceded by a decline in the rupee. If that were to happen, buying some put options would make sense for traders.