Remain hedged with put options

As the Nifty shuddered, every segment of the stock market was in shivers on Thursday. The most jittery were the traders who do algorithm-based trading and had short positions in out-of-the-money put options of the September series. Most short positons were taken under the assumption that Nifty cannot go down sharply in two to three trading sessions.Time and again, this column has cautioned that selling out-of-the- money options, both call and put, to collect small premiums close to expiry is the worst possible thing a trader can do.All those traders with short positions at 8,600 and 8,700 strike price put options suffered massive losses on Thursday. Even if a stop loss was in place, the price moves in these options were so sharp that even covering a trade with automated computer trading software was delayed as the quantities needed to cover trades were not available, leading to sharp losses.The reason this column keeps telling not to sell unhedged options is because every few months a consensus estimate gets created on the range the Nifty won't break in either direction and that leads to a state where even seasoned traders fall in the trap of selling options to collect small premiums.In the extreme short-term, if the Nifty slips for any reason, a consensus is generated that the index is not going go above a certain range. These consensus estimates are reflected in the open interest positions at different strike prices, especially in out-of-the-money options, which see a sudden jump in open interest.The Nifty's decline on Thursday was largely the result of lack of rollover of long positions to the October series rather than any fresh short positons getting built. As of now, the Nifty has moved below its 50-day moving average and the market moves were extremely range-bound. By strict technical parameters, macroformations are still indicating that the Nifty may stay in a range-bound mode, though the range may get broader. Still, extreme volatility with a negative bias cannot be ruled out.This column would suggest that traders should hedge their positions on the Nifty this week and in the coming weeks, both on short and long positions.In this space, we had been suggesting that traders may go for the covered call strategy, but given the changed macro-situation, it would not be advisable to go in for the covered call strategy both on Nifty and Bank Nifty for the next couple of weeks, since the Nifty option premium may not be enough to cover a fall in the prices of Nifty or Bank Nifty futures.Any long exposure should be taken only in call options so that the risk is limited. More aggressive traders may sell straddles, but do cover the breakeven points on both sides, especially on the lower side. The quantum of trade should be kept low. In Bank Nifty, the main trend is still upward, so a trade on this has to be long, but made when the current volatility and the corrective phase get over.