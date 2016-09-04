Remain bullish with the banking index

The September series started on a bearish undertone, as evidenced by the sluggish rollovers. However, all bearishness was wiped off within two trading sessions, with the Nifty gaining more than one per cent in a single trading session. While a one per cent rise in Nifty is not unusual, its significance this time is that it has taken the index out of a range-bound mode.Still, we will continue with our bullish to neutral strategy for this week as well. Traders with long ositions in Nifty and stock futures should, however, continue to hedge their positions.Yes, hedging costs money and reduces profit margins, but it is a necessary evil for a trader. Given the excess liquidity flowing into riskier emerging market assets, a sudden halt in the global market rally cannot be ruled out, though the probability of that happening this week is low. So, traders may continue with the covered call strategy. The only tweak required is that instead of selling call options from the current month series, traders may sell call options from the next month series, since call premiums are higher in that series. This is for the short-term, since two weeks after a new series starts, the decline in the time value of next month options tends to get slower. So, for a trader the strategy here could be to buy Nifty futures for September, sell at-the-money or close out-of-the-money call options from the October series and then within ten trading sessions revert to call options of the September series. Just take the faster decline in time value from the October series.More aggressive traders should continue with selling straddles. Despite Nifty’s attempted breakout, the straddle trade is unlikely to cause any loss. Still, the lower-end breakeven point of this trade should be covered by buying put options from the September series even if that meant reduced profit.The Nifty Bank index now has more macro bullish formations than on the Nifty 50 and corrections in Bank Nifty are few and far between. The banking sector’s internal breadth is mostly positive. So, traders may continue with the covered call strategy on this index. Also, they can be slightly more aggressive and go with long positions on the index without selling call options but buying put options to hedge, or keep a trailing stop loss.Even an intraday bullish position on Bank Nifty should deliver results for traders. While price is a key criterion for keeping a stop loss on a trade, in Bank Nifty, the moves of largecap private bank stocks could also give an idea of the extreme short-term trend. When such largecap stocks come under pressure on a day, the next session would be slightly bearish. So, traders with long positions in bank stocks and Bank Nifty should keep a watch on these private bank stocks for cues to book profit on the Nifty.