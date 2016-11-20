Put options retains edge in downswings

For the third week in a row, traders with long positions on put options are having the upper hand in the derivative market, logging both intraday and intraweek gains. So the question staring derivative market traders at this point is whether the trend has changed and their basic strategy needs to change from bullish to bearish.



A reliable answer to this tricky question would come only after the November series contracts expire on Thursday.



One has to keep an eye on the rollover of positions to see whether long rollovers are done with strength or bears are aggressively rolling their positions. The picture would be clear only after two to three trading sessions of the December series



got over, since arbitrage position are heavy at the initial part



of a series.



So, all positional trades need to be hedged by buying put options, otherwise no position should be taken. If a consolidation emerges after a gap of a week or two, traders can come back to covered call strategies and selling of straddles.



But if it there is a gradual decline in the Nifty, it could be difficult for option traders to make money, since the cost of buying put options would be high and the decline in Nifty might not be enough to take care of even that cost.



As for extreme short-term strategies on the Nifty, it would be better to have some out-of-the-money put options despite the fact that we are in a contract expiry week. While the selling pressure had kind of slowed down towards the end of last week, it does not mean it is over. Bouts of selling could emerge towards the end of the series.



Another thing aggressive traders and the ones who have spent their days in front of the screens can do is to look for opportunities to buy at-the-money call options for extreme short-term trade. In fact, it would be better for traders to take long exposures through call options than in the Nifty futures even for an intraday trade. Yes, the gains would be limited since the price of call options would rise less than the Nifty futures, but when the market is in a state of confusion, the first priority of any trader should be in protecting his trading capital rather than taking aggressive bets in the hope of making windfall gains.



The Nifty Bank, or Bank Nifty, outperformed the Nifty 50 index last week. Had banking stocks too declined, the Nifty would have suffered much more than what it had. The Bank Nifty is at a much higher level than where it was on November 9, when the whole corrective move started. As of now, the macro formations on the Bank Nifty charts indicate they are still in a bullish to neutral position. But things may change, so even while continuing with bullish strategies, it would be better to have a stop- loss strategy. For example, though the covered call strategy has given returns over a period, at this point it is better to have a stop loss even on the Bank Nifty because if a correction starts it might turn out to be stronger than before.



