Have calls & puts to play on directional move

Globally, opinion is divided on whether or not it is easy to make money in derivative instruments. But there is near unanimity on Dalal Street that it is easy to make money in derivative instruments! But, going against this overriding sentiment is the key to making more than normal returns from derivative instruments. But this is easier said than done.



Last week, after the credit policy announcement on Wednes-day and the subsequent market correction, a short trade seemed the easiest thing to do. But by the end of the week, that proved clearly a wrong trade call. Traders are going to face this situation again this week. But whatever trade done this week would be fine, except selling out-of-the-money options to collect small premium. Traders who had sold call options with the assumption that the Nifty would not move up faced the music last week. Even now, regardless of whatever the US Fed says and does and however the market reacts, do not sell unhedged options, in both calls and puts, to collect premium, because volatility would remain high in the coming days.



As for the short-term strategy, we are close to an event that will have global consequences and an impact on various asset classes. So the first task to do is to stay hedged on stocks futures, even if it means incurring extra cost. Secondly, continue with the long strangle position on Nifty from the December series and keep a strict stop loss on the combined value of trade. Another trade that may be looked at is to buy call or put options after the first few hours of trading post-event. While a part of the likely US Fed rate hike has been priced in, it is tough to quantify to what extent. So, a directional move could probably be played through options for some sessions of the December series. Since there is no point in guessing that direction, it is best to wait for a direction to set in and then go for a trade. Some capital may be set aside for this trade before the event.



The Nifty ended last week with a gain of 2 per cent. It is not uncommon to see such gains on a weekly basis, but at the same time, this came on the back of extremely negative formations— this has been taken care of by the upmove. At least this gives an indication that the bears will not have an easy walk over the bulls.



Perhaps, banking sector was the reason the Nifty rose from an absolute negative sentiment. Since the sector has the highest weightage on the Nifty and also Bank Nifty on a standalone basis attracts big volumes, if the sentiment on banks turns negative it becomes a cause for trouble for a large section of traders and the market as a whole. A trade on the Bank Nifty should be made only after the event risk is over. It would be better to stay focussed on the PSU banking space, as that is where most individual price charts are in a relatively better shape.



