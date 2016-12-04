Go for strangles with stop loss

In a tilted trading week, the first three sessions made traders with long positions on call options a happy lot. In stark contrast, the last two sessions brought smiles back on put option-holders. This trend might stay on for sometime, but in a reverse order this week, where traders with put options could be winners in the early sessions of the week.



For the next few weeks, we will still go with our strategy of having put options as essential instruments, both for investors and traders. However, for traders, it would be worthwhile to look at buying some out-of-the-money call options when there is panic in the market, so that money can be made when the market sees a short-covering bounce.



Our bias towards put options stems from one logic. The market now faces too many events and many data points are going to emerge in the short-term. As we are close to the end of a calendar year, any unforeseen event or negative news will impact the market more on the downside. So, it is better to have put options in one’s trading portfolio, especially till the US Fed meeting gets over.



The Bank Nifty, after outperforming the broader market, has come under a bit of pressure. The index will be in focus in the coming sessions because of the RBI policy meeting and the US federal open market committee market (FOMC) meeting. As of now, macro-chart formations on the Nifty Bank charts indicate the high probability of the broad, range-bound move continuing. But the index’s moving range might broaden, which means higher volatility for the index.



So traders may buy out-of- the-money call and put options of Bank Nifty from the December series, but in very limited quantity. Also, a strict stop loss should be put on the trade. As this would be a strangle trade, the stop loss has to be on the combined value of buying of that strangle.



The trouble with strangle trades is that most traders tend to book profit on one leg of trade and keep the other options, either put or call positions, open in the hope of making extra gains when any pull back or correction happens. This is how the overall return on trade comes down. Both straddle and strangle trades should be done with stop loss and profit-booking points.



Another trade from the banking sector would be to buy some out-of-the- money put options of private sector bank stocks. These stocks have come under pressure and charts indicate they might witness more pressure. Again, the quantity of trade here should kept low with a stop loss.



In the last couple of weeks, some IT stocks have either witnessed a range-bound move or inched up marginally. This trade is done in the hope that if the currency weakens, IT stocks should do better. However, since there is a cloud of uncertainty over IT sector earnings, traders have to be cautious before taking any unhedged positions in IT stocks. It would be better to take any position in the IT space through call options rather than stock futures. Traders who already have long positions on individual IT stock futures should look to turn some positions into covered call positions.



rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com



