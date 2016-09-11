Give more weightage to put options

As intra-week volatility spiked last week, excitement was visible among traders who had been buying put options in the hope of an imminent correction. It will be interesting to watch whether this excitement will get over in the next two to three trading sessions or put option buyers will make windfall gains after a long time.While there are reasonably good chances that the Nifty would correct more from the current level, it would be too early to say the trend has changed for good. As of now, the probability of a range-bound mode remains high and the broader trend is still bullish. The Nifty might slip a bit before coming close to the lower end of the range and bounces back.As in the past, this column had been suggesting that traders should desist from selling out-of-the-money put options to collect small premiums. Similarly, when the Nifty corrects, traders should not sell out-of-the-money call options to collect premiums, as that would be a highly risky strategy.On the Nifty, this column would continue with the strategy of selling straddles, but by covering breakeven points of the trade by buying call and put options from current months. For long-term traders, it would be better to stay with the covered call strategy until this phase of correction pans out.One aspect that traders need to keep in mind is that indices tend to see selling pressure as they approach their all-time high levels. But once they cross the level and move beyond the filter limit of 2 per cent to 3 per cent from their earlier high, they tend to see sharp up-moves. So, trading in options around the time the Nifty is close to its all-time high should be done taking this historical trend in perspective. Trading volumes should be lowered a bit before a sustainable directional move emerges, as it is better to save capital for trading after a directional move than use it when things are uncertain.The Bank Nifty had taken the Nifty up sharply last week. At this point, there are no indications that the current phase of correction would be led by banking stocks, rather it could be led by IT stocks and other heavyweights in industrials. So, this column would stick with the bullish-to-neutral strategy on the banking sector. A trade should be taken only after this leg of correction got over. If the current phase of correction turns out to be a part of an international corrective move, then banking stocks could also come under pressure, since they have large institutional holdings. So, wait until mid-week, study the net selling figures of foreign institutional investors and delivery as a percentage of selling in banking stocks before trading. On the contrary, if bank stocks are able to withstand the downtrend, traders can look at taking long exposure to banking, but again through covered call.