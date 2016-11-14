Both put and call options are important

On Wednesday, when the market opened for trade and was trying to make sense of what was happening in the world, and more particularly in India, something unique was happening in the derivative market. The put options below the strike price of Rs 8,200 had only buyers, and no sellers. As those were out-of-the-money options with no intrinsic value, their pricing reflected the fear and anticipation of a further decline in the Nifty. However, after an hour of trading, the panic vanished and the put option prices were back to normal and the options which had traded at Rs 118 first was down to Rs 20 in the later part of the day.The whole episode brings two lessons for traders, first don’t put a big slice of your trading capital to use in extreme out-of-the-money options, because sometimes gains in them can be very limited despite the move in the direction of trade.Second, build in hedging cost before doing a trade; especially do not take any unhedged trade for the next three months. Until a trader start to calculate his profit, including hedging cost, from the beginning of trade, the tendency to save on cost remains high and in the end that trade may end up in losses.Any short-term strategy on the Nifty should factor in the expected high volatility in the market, going forward. So, as a first principle, do not sell out-of-the-money options even if you are convinced that a directional move has firmly set in the market. Second, have some close-to-the-money put options and call options for trading, with a designated level of profit booking and also a stop loss. While most traders tend to have stop loss, they don’t keep a targeted return; normally, the greed to continue with a profitable trade tends to extend up to the series expiry. But in a volatile time, it is as important to book small profit as to preserve capital. All the traders who took long positions in the last hour of trading on Wednesday were sitting on profit by Thursday, but again by Friday, the situation reversed and so did the profit of traders with long positions.After a phase of correction, the macro formations on the Bank Nifty are indicating that it is ripe for a range-bound move, with a slight bullish bias. In that case, it would be better that traders should once again look at going for the covered call strategy on the Bank Nifty. Here, to be on the safer side, partially hedge the trade by buying the put options of the lower breakeven point of trade. A higher amount of trading capital may be allocated on this compared to the Nifty. This trade should be executed only when the initial pressure, at the start of week, is over. Also, since this is a trade to be carried forward for optimal results, it should be executed in stages, with each leg of trade constituting 20 per cent of the capital allocated. Also, look out for opportunities to take long exposure in individual bank stocks as and when panic grips the market. Again, because it is a speculative trade, a strict stop loss and a pre-determined point to book profit should be set.