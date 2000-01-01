Will President Trump follow through on his trade agenda?

We believe 2018 will be the “year of trade.” Action on trade issues took a backseat to other priorities in 2017, in part because President Trump’s staff persuaded him that moving on trade would undermine his tax reform agenda. With the imminent departure of more trade-friendly White House advisors, such as Gary Cohn (expected) and Jeremy Katz (announced) of the National Economic Council, there will be less of a counterbalance to the trade skeptics within the administration. In other words, staff bought some time on trade issues so far, but the bill is coming due.

The NAFTA renegotiations remain the elephant in the room as the parties enter the sixth round of talks this month. Key industry groups, including the US Chamber of Commerce and agricultural associations, have expressed support for NAFTA in recent months, making it clear to Congress and the White House that withdrawal from the agreement would not be favourable to business. The result of the negotiations is still uncertain, with US withdrawal from NAFTA a fair possibility. However, a Trump-initiated withdrawal would spark years of litigation and uncertainty in the marketplace as stakeholders challenge the President’s authority to completely withdraw from the agreement. In short, it would be a mess.

With changes to NAFTA facing increasing political and legal opposition, it is likely that the President will begin focusing his attention more on China. Imposing sanctions on China via a targeted approach appears to be the path of least resistance compared to pushing for more sweeping changes to trade policies. There are a number of key trade investigations, mostly targeting China, that were delayed last year as the White House looked for help with North Korea and wanted to narrow their focus on the domestic agenda:

• Section 201 on cheap solar panel imports, particularly from China. President Trump has time until January 26 to decide whether or not to impose import restrictions and/or tariffs recommended by the International Trade Commission (ITC). The case is controversial within the industry, and could serve as a barometer of Trump’s trade appetite going forward.

• Section 232s on national security implications of steel and aluminum imports. The commerce department report on steel imports was sent to the White House on January 11, and the aluminum report is expected by January 22. Trump will have 90 days from receiving the reports to decide on potential action.

• Section 301 on Chinese intellectual property rights violations. The report isn’t due until August, but sanctions could come sooner, as domestic industry support appears broadly cohesive.

On South Korea, there are still pending measures against Korean-made washing machines and wire rods that may be imposed, and KORUS FTA renegotiation discussions are still underway. We do not expect Trump to follow through on his threats to exit KORUS, as the relationship is too important at this time of contention with North Korea. However, continued use, or threat of use, of targeted actions against certain industries in order to chip away at the trade deficit and score political points with Trump’s business allies should be expected.

Related to all trade issues is the administration’s rocky relationship with the WTO. The recent meetings in Arg­entina ended without any major agreements, largely due to lack of US support. On the quieter side, the US has been blocking judge appointments to the WTO’s appellate body, slowly stra­n­gling the ability for dispute settlem­ent – one of the most important functions of the WTO. These actions, as well as threats by Trump, have opened the possibility of a US withdrawal from the WTO. While we do not think this is a high probability, it remains an area to watch as Trump’s trade agenda gains momentum.

Meanwhile, notwithstanding a mo­re inward-looking US, other countries continue to bolster support for the global trading system, including the largest trading economies (EU and China) and emerging markets that see room to benefit from further trade integration in line with their growing share of the global economy. The EU recently finalised trade deals with Japan and Canada, which still need to be approved/ratified by EU member states against the backdrop of rising nationalism in the bloc. This year, the EU aims to pursue trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand, conclude trade talks with the Mercosur bloc, and upgrade the existing trade deal with Mexico. Mexico itself is looking to upgrade its trade deal with Brazil and Argentina. This is also in line with Latin American countries looking to diversify their export products and markets. In the light of its dimming export-led growth model and US retrenchment from global trade policy, China sees an opportunity to push forward its regional and global interests by negotiating and signing trade deals with several countries in the One Belt region, including smaller economies like Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Maldives, which hope to benefit from China’s role in the global supply chain and as a growing high-value producer and final consumer.

Efforts are also underway to deepen regional trade, as seen with China’s strong push for the Regional Com­pr­ehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) in Asia, and the Continental Free Trade Agreement set to be approved by the African Union this year. More importantly, the trade deals being approved or upgraded globally are deeper in terms of the share of global population and GDP covered, as well as the provisions included (services, investment, intellectual property, migration of professionals, etc.) – in line with the growing role of services in the global economy and the potential to benefit from information and communication technology (ICT) – enabled services trade. Despite lack of leadership from the US on global trade issues, others are happy to step in.

(Scott Farnham, Senior Analyst)

(Arpitha Bykere, Associate Economist)